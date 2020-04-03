Disney’s Mulan Gets A New Release Date

Disney made some big changes to its 2020 slate of films today with the announcement of a series of release date moves and pushbacks, and those changes will also affect its latest live-action remake Mulan. The upcoming film held an original release date of March 27th, but it will now be pushed back to July 24th. Most films that are being delayed are being pushed until at least July, as there is no way to really guess when the coronavirus pandemic will subside and normalcy will return, so better safe than sorry. At least Mulan is staying in 2020 for the moment, as some studios have pushed their films into 2021 and beyond.

Due to the current adjustments and closures, Disney is expected to lose up to $350,000 a day, and as a whole, the film industry has been estimated to lose around $20 billion. If the coronavirus lingers past April and May, that number will more than likely continue to go up. Hopefully, that isn’t the case.

You can find the official description for Mulan below.

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Mulan is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 24th, 2020.