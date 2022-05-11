Disney+ Confirms Ad-Supported Tier Coming to US This Year

✖

Like many other streaming services, Disney+ is going the way of the ad. The entire service isn't going to feature advertisements, but Disney is planning to launch an ad-supported tier at a lower price, allowing it to be more accessible for more people. Disney first announced plans for this ad-supported edition of Disney+ back in March, indicating that it would arrive in the United States by the end of the year. That arrival window has now been confirmed.

During Wednesday afternoon's quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that the ad-supported tier will launch by the end of 2022, with a plan to launch in international markets in 2023. Chapek said that "expanding Disney+ access to multiple price points is a win for consumers and advertisers."

At this time, a specific launch date hasn't been announced. Disney also has yet to reveal exactly how much the ad-supported tier of Disney+ will cost per month. The service currently costs $7.99 on a monthly basis, so it would stand to reason that the ad-supported edition is even cheaper than that.

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers," Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in the initial statement about the ad-supported Disney+ option. "More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families."

"Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there's a growing demand for more streaming inventory," said Rita Ferro, President, Advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. "Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic."

This new Disney+ tier will also likely affect the price of the highly touted Disney Bundle, which includes subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN+.

