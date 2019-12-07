Aladdin: Disney+ Reportedly Developing Prince Anders Spinoff

Just a week shy of being one month old, Disney+ is pushing another hefty project into development. According to new reports, the latest streaming giant will be producing an Aladdin spinoff featuring Prince Anders, the new character played by Billy Magnussen in Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation. The report suggests the spinoff would be a feature film for the service, seeing Magnussen return in the lead role. A script is currently being written by Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run). THR stresses this isn’t the Aladdin sequel previously reported to be in development, but an all-new project that’d supplement the franchise.

Shortly after Aladdin hit theaters, we spoke with producer Dan Lin, who confirmed the team had been talking about a sequel to the live-action movie. “We have now,” Lin said about discussing a sequel. “We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They’ve watched this movie multiple times.”

He added, “We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

Aladdin was a smash hit at the box office, grossing a whopping $1.05 billion worldwide. The movie has yet to be added to Disney+, but is currently available wherever movies are sold. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

