Marvel Studios: Legends Takes Aim At Hawkeye on Disney+ Day

Disney+ Day unwraps a new episode of Marvel Studios: Legends about Hawkeye on November 12. Ahead of the November 24 premiere of Marvel Studios original series Hawkeye, teaming former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and archer protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in post-Blip New York at Christmas time, Episode 14 of Legends refreshes fans on Barton’s journey from Thor through Avengers: Endgame. November 12 marks the second anniversary of Disney+ and the first Disney+ Day, a fan celebration event featuring new content premieres and a special presentation taking a peek at the exclusive programming coming to the streaming service.

Legends refreshes fans on the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with brief recaps showcasing characters like Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ahead of their returns on Disney+. Previous chapters tied into upcoming series and movies releasing on Disney+, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RELATED: Every Movie and TV Show Releasing on Disney+ in November 2021

Marvel Studios: Legends: Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ Day alongside Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi, streaming for all subscribers on November 12, and a Marvel Special Look previewing plans for the MCU as it expands on screens both big and small.

More new content streaming on Disney+ Day includes a Star Wars Special Look, a documentary special unmasking Boba Fett ahead of the December 29 premiere of original series The Book of Boba Fett, an all-new short from The Simpsons, and the premiere of Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.