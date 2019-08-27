High Demand for Disney+ Deal Crashes Disney D23 Website

By now, you already know The Walt Disney Company is looking to disrupt the world of streaming video when it launches Disney+ later this fall. After all, with the Disney Vault in your back pocket, you already have a leg up on the competition. Then, earlier today, the House of Mouse unveiled an all-new deal that sent fans into a frenzy, eventually crashing Disney’s website for its D23 fan club.

If you’re a member of D23 — yes, even at the free level — you can now sign up for Disney+ for an incredibly low price of $3.92 per month. The only catch? You have to sign up (and pay for) three years at once. Still, it’s a fraction of the previously-announced $74.99 per year cost.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the interruption service.

Fix the Site!

@DisneyD23 Please fix the site so we can sign up!!! I’ve been trying to sign-up since yesterday but the site hasn’t been working. Hoping you’ll extend the deal for us! — Cortney Allyn (@MarleyCW) August 27, 2019

I’m Trying to Give You My Money!

@DisneyD23 Hey! I’ve never had so much trouble trying to give someone my money. I’m kidding, but I have a D23 account and can’t get to the signup page for the three year deal. I’m hoping I don’t miss out. Thanks for your help! pic.twitter.com/a7r7gZa4bZ — Geno Reynolds (@TheReelGeno) August 27, 2019

Down for Hours

If anyone is questioning whether or not #DisneyPlus is going to be a success, consider that @DisneyD23 has been down for at least the last hour for people trying to gain early deals for the service. — jared mcgrath (@JaredMcGrath) August 27, 2019

Yikes!

Your website keeps crashing with a “Error establishing a database connection” message. Maybe update your post for “US Only” if that’s the case to get rid of the international traffic? I’ve been trying to sign up for this deal for HOURS. #Help — Kenny H (@kujo_h4x) August 27, 2019

#Glitch