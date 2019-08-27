Movies

High Demand for Disney+ Deal Crashes Disney D23 Website

By now, you already know The Walt Disney Company is looking to disrupt the world of streaming video when it launches Disney+ later this fall. After all, with the Disney Vault in your back pocket, you already have a leg up on the competition. Then, earlier today, the House of Mouse unveiled an all-new deal that sent fans into a frenzy, eventually crashing Disney’s website for its D23 fan club.

If you’re a member of D23 — yes, even at the free level — you can now sign up for Disney+ for an incredibly low price of $3.92 per month. The only catch? You have to sign up (and pay for) three years at once. Still, it’s a fraction of the previously-announced $74.99 per year cost.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the interruption service. Will you be taking advantage of the three-year deal? Why or why not? Let us know why in the comments!

