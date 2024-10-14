Disney+ Reveals Trailer and Premiere Date for Its Newest Christmas Movie

We’re still in the thick of Spooky Season, but the winter holidays aren’t too far behind and Disney+ is already getting subscribers prepared for the jolliest time of year. Disney’s streaming service is gearing up for November and, with that, comes some news about its latest holiday film, An Almost Christmas Story. On Monday, Disney shared the trailer for An Almost Christmas Story, along with the news that the film will hit Disney+ on November 15th. You can check out the full trailer below!

An Almost Christmas Story is an animated short film from director David Lowery, who has already partnered with Disney on some of the company’s best live-action adaptations in recent years. Lowery directed Pete’s Dragon and Peter Pan & Wendy for the House of Mouse, in addition to other acclaimed films like A Ghost Story, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, and The Green Knight.

Lowery’s new holiday short is the third and final installment of a collection from Oscar-winning Gravity and Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. His holiday shorts collection also includes The Shepherd and Oscar nominee Le Pupille.

“An Almost Christmas Story is inspired by the true events of a tiny owl rescued from the New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020,” reads Disney’s synopsis for the film. “The short’s trailer reveals Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming an unlikely bond as they journey back home to their parents.”

The cast of An Almost Christmas Story includes Cary Christopher as Moon, newcomer Estella Madrigal as Luna, Jim Gaffigan as Papa Owl, Mamoudou Athie as Pelly, Alex Ross Perry as Dave The Dog, Gianna Joseph as Peaky, Phil Rosenthal as Punt, with Natasha Lyonne as Pat and John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer. For his role as The Folk Singer, Reilly performs four songs in An Almost Christmas Story, two of which are original to the film.

Lowery and Cuarón both serve as producers on An Almost Christmas Story, alongside Gabriela Rodríguez. Jack Thorne wrote the screenplay for the film with Lowery, while Nicholas Ashe Bateman serves as creative design supervisor and Daniel Hart provides the score.

An Almost Christmas Story will begin streaming on Disney+ November 15th.