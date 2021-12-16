Disney+ Streaming 2022 Preview: Star Wars, Marvel and More

Disney reveals a look ahead at what’s streaming on Disney+ in 2022, including the series premieres of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobiand Marvel’s Moon Knight. The service, which reached 116 million subscribers as of July, will be the streaming home of new original movies Sneakerella and Better Nate Than Never and straight-to-Disney+ sequels Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2. Along with new episodes of The Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, debuting December 29, Star Wars: Andor and Marvel’s She-Hulk are among the freshman series premiering next year on Disney+. Watch a sneak peek in the player above.
After celebrating Disney+ Day on November 12 by making Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise and Marvel’s Shang-Chi available to all subscribers, Disney+ will add at least two more new movies without additional cost: Marvel Studios ensemble Eternals in January and Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy in February. Below is a list of everything announced for 2022 so far:
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Zootopia+
- Willow
- Marvel’s Moon Knight
- Hocus Pocus 2
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Marvel’s Ms. Marvel
- National Geographic’s Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
- Disenchanted
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Marvel’s I Am Groot
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
- Pinocchio
- Marvel’s She-Hulk
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3
- Better Nate Than Never
- Star Wars: Andor
- RISE
- National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2
- Disney-Pixar’s Cars on the Road
- Sneakerella
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Baymax!
- National Geographic’s America the Beautiful
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2
- Free Guy
- Marvel’s Eternals
2021 saw the premiere of the first class of Marvel Studios original series, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, the animated What If…?, and Hawkeye.
In 2022, Disney plans to spend $33 billion on streaming content between Disney+ and Hulu, according to an annual report filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That budget, an increase of $8 billion, comes after the Walt Disney Company on November 12 announced the Disney+ slate for 2022 and beyond.
If you missed it, here’s everything announced by Disney on Disney+ Day 2021.
