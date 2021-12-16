Disney+ Streaming 2022 Preview: Star Wars, Marvel and More

Disney reveals a look ahead at what’s streaming on Disney+ in 2022, including the series premieres of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobiand Marvel’s Moon Knight. The service, which reached 116 million subscribers as of July, will be the streaming home of new original movies Sneakerella and Better Nate Than Never and straight-to-Disney+ sequels Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2. Along with new episodes of The Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, debuting December 29, Star Wars: Andor and Marvel’s She-Hulk are among the freshman series premiering next year on Disney+. Watch a sneak peek in the player above.

After celebrating Disney+ Day on November 12 by making Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise and Marvel’s Shang-Chi available to all subscribers, Disney+ will add at least two more new movies without additional cost: Marvel Studios ensemble Eternals in January and Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy in February. Below is a list of everything announced for 2022 so far:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Zootopia+

Willow

Marvel’s Moon Knight

Hocus Pocus 2

The Book of Boba Fett

Marvel’s Ms. Marvel

National Geographic’s Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Disenchanted

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Marvel’s I Am Groot

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Pinocchio

Marvel’s She-Hulk

Cheaper by the Dozen

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3

Better Nate Than Never

Star Wars: Andor

RISE

National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2

Disney-Pixar’s Cars on the Road

Sneakerella

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Baymax!

National Geographic’s America the Beautiful

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

Free Guy

Marvel’s Eternals

2021 saw the premiere of the first class of Marvel Studios original series, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, the animated What If…?, and Hawkeye.

In 2022, Disney plans to spend $33 billion on streaming content between Disney+ and Hulu, according to an annual report filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That budget, an increase of $8 billion, comes after the Walt Disney Company on November 12 announced the Disney+ slate for 2022 and beyond.

If you missed it, here’s everything announced by Disney on Disney+ Day 2021.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

