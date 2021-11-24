Hit Disney+ Movie Retakes Number One on Streaming Charts

✖

Disney has been absolutely dominating the movie streaming charts through the first few months of 2022. The very end of 2021 saw Disney+ add the hit film Encanto to its lineup after it spent 30 days in theaters. Encanto immediately became a massive cultural phenomenon and has continued to prove itself one of the biggest forces in the world of streaming. Even after losing the top spot in the weekly rankings, Encanto has once again conquered the charts.

After spending months on top of the Nielsen streaming charts, Encanto lost its number one spot in March after the release of Pixar's Turning Red and hit Netflix film The Adam Project. For the week of April 11th, the tides shifted back in the direction of Encanto, as it took its top spot back from its biggest competitors.

According to Nielsen, Encanto was the most-watched movie on streaming services from April 11th to April 17th. The film was viewed for a total of 503 million minutes. Turning Red, also on Disney+, was second for the week, with 451 million minutes streamed. The only other Disney+ movie to make the top 10 was Moana, which saw 195 million minutes streamed.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special "gift" when they're young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

