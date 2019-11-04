Disney+ Won’t Have Rotating Slate of Licensed Content Like Netflix

In just over a week, Disney+ officially launches, bringing a massive library of content of films and television shows to the masses for under $7 per month. When the service launches, everything on the platform will be content owned by The Walt Disney Company, with no licensed content in sight — something that will remain in place at least for the foreseeable future. ComicBook.com has learned Disney+ won’t be featuring a rotating schedule of content that’s added or removed on a monthly basis, much like the model used by its competitors in Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Video to name a few.

“There will not be a ‘rotating slate’ of licensed movies each month,” a Disney+ spokesperson confirms with us. They then went on to confirm Disney’s fabled Signature Collection will have a permanent presence on the service, with classic animated movies like Snow White and Cinderella have an exclusive presence on the direct-to-consumer platform.

They add, “With Disney+, beloved classics from the Disney vault will now stream in a permanent home, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King – the entire thirteen film Signature Collection – all available on day one.”

It would appear, for the most part, the vast majority of content will remain on Disney+ perpetually so long as the service exists. There have been previous reports, however, some of the films that will be on Disney+ at launch will revert to Netflix in 2026 under previous licensing deals. ComicBook.com has been unable to confirm these reports.

When Disney+ launches next week, the service will carry at least 640 titles in tow ranging from recent Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm blockbusters to Disney Channel Original Movies and classic animated series. Disney’s expansive library of owned content is the primary reason Disney+ won’t dabble in licensed content to start with.

“Disney+ has the unique position of having a deep library of high-quality content across multiple premium brands, as well as a robust pipeline from its own internal film and TV studios,” the spokesperson adds.

Disney+ launches November 12th.

