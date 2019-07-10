The Lion King First Reactions Arrive Online

Perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated of Disney’s big slate of live-action films this year, The Lion King roars into theaters next week, but the film had its premiere in Los Angeles tonight, giving those in attendance chance to see the film a bit early. Now, some of the early reactions to the Jon Favreau-directed adaptation of the beloved animated classic are hitting social media — and it looks like fans will be in for a treat when the film hits wide release later this month.

Featuring the talents of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and many more, the film is a very realistic looking adaptation of the animated film, though it was all created digitally from the ground up. Despite the use of technology, Favreau’s goal was to create a film with the feel of a live-action adventure — one that looks as real as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re really giving them the time to do it right,” Favreau said of his effects team. “That was relatively early footage, rushed for that event because we wanted to get it out. But I’m here working with them. It’s a lot of the same people I worked with on Jungle Book. There was probably a big learning curve for me on that one. Now I’m up to speed and I’m used to working with all of them, and I know what the tech could do and there’s all new tech. A lot of the consumer facing VR stuff that’s out there that wasn’t out there back around the time of Jungle Book.”

So, what are people saying about The Lion King? Read on for the first reactions to the film.

Disney’s The Lion King roars into theaters on July 18th.

Brandon Davis

#TheLionKing is visually and audibly astounding! I’ve never seen anything like that on an animation level. It’s so beautiful.



Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner really steal the show. Chiwetel Ejiofor is brilliant as Scar! It is so much fun. Great movie. pic.twitter.com/v62LHFIM7W — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing does a really excellent job of honoring the original movie but also adds touches for this modern version. Those touches are a lot of fun and totally welcome. pic.twitter.com/Aupha1iQOT — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 10, 2019

Steven Weintraub

Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I’ve ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing . Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money. pic.twitter.com/rnU4qf92mt — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2019

Constance Gibbs

Lebo M re-slays Circle of Life. Those are the strongest Lion King thoughts I have right now. The rest falls in a muddle of beautiful gowns but the uncanny valley for animals took me out too many times. But it’s the Lion King so it’s always great. — Constancely Over It (@ConStar24) July 10, 2019

Germain Lussier

The Lion King is a wonderful adaptation of an iconic classic. It has a few small changes which enhance what was already great and everything else is right on point. The CG can be slightly distracting at times but the emotion quickly covers that. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9QmsP3PmNh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 10, 2019

Peter Sciretta

#TheLionKing is a breathtaking visual cinematic achievement. I can’t believe this is a CG animated movie. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. It’s a good Disney remake but was it necessary? Maybe not, but it’s enjoyable and families are gonna love it. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 10, 2019

Chris Hayner

I just got out of #TheLionKing and really dug it. My fear was realistic animals wouldn’t have the charisma of the cartoon, but they’re very good. Timon and Pumba steal the show. Some of the song/choreo arrangements don’t work as well as the original but still a really fun flick. pic.twitter.com/mOrODQ0vHI — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 10, 2019

Mike Ryan