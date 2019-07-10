Movies

The Lion King First Reactions Arrive Online

The Lion King First Reactions Arrive Online

Perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated of Disney’s big slate of live-action films this year, The Lion King roars into theaters next week, but the film had its premiere in Los Angeles tonight, giving those in attendance chance to see the film a bit early. Now, some of the early reactions to the Jon Favreau-directed adaptation of the beloved animated classic are hitting social media — and it looks like fans will be in for a treat when the film hits wide release later this month.

Featuring the talents of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and many more, the film is a very realistic looking adaptation of the animated film, though it was all created digitally from the ground up. Despite the use of technology, Favreau’s goal was to create a film with the feel of a live-action adventure — one that looks as real as possible.

“We’re really giving them the time to do it right,” Favreau said of his effects team. “That was relatively early footage, rushed for that event because we wanted to get it out. But I’m here working with them. It’s a lot of the same people I worked with on Jungle Book. There was probably a big learning curve for me on that one. Now I’m up to speed and I’m used to working with all of them, and I know what the tech could do and there’s all new tech. A lot of the consumer facing VR stuff that’s out there that wasn’t out there back around the time of Jungle Book.”

So, what are people saying about The Lion King? Read on for the first reactions to the film.

Disney’s The Lion King roars into theaters on July 18th.

Brandon Davis

Steven Weintraub

Constance Gibbs

Germain Lussier

Peter Sciretta

Chris Hayner

Mike Ryan

