Disney’s Mulan Poster Released, Trailer Announced

This year Disney more than double downed on their live-action remake of animated classics, releasing Dumbo, The Lion King, and Aladdin. Though Tim Burton’s take on the flying elephant took a nose dive, the other two grossed over $1 billion worldwide and are among the highest grossing films of the year. The trend is set to continue in 2020 as Walt Disney Pictures debuts their next attempt at the craze with Mulan. With just a few short months to go before its release, Disney has revealed the official poster for the new film as well as announced that the official trailer will arrive tomorrow morning! Check out the poster below and check back here for the first look at the film in the morning!

It was previously reported was undergoing reshoots, as is routine for many larger scale movies such as this, but conflicting reports cited the film as either undergoing extensive, months long reshoots or just the typical one to two week additional photography. It’s still unclear how much extra work has been put into the film, but the new film will feature a few major changes from the animated movie such as changes to the songs and the talking dragon Mushu being completely absent.

The new film will bring Mulan’s story to a whole new generation, as she poses as a man in order to serve in the Chinese army and bring honor to her family. The film will be directed by Niki Caro, and will also star Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Jimmy Wong, Doua Moua, Ron Yuan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Xana Tang, and Chum Ehelepola.

“I really believe that Mulan was one of the first Disney princesses – I mean, she really wasn’t a Disney princess if you think about it.” Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the character in Disney’s 1999 animated film, said during a previous convention appearance. “She was just a girl in a village and she became a woman warrior. Which is also the trend, I think, of Disney princesses at the time. They were more or less damsels in distress. And it was really wonderful to have a character that was able to not need a man to save her – in fact, she saved the guy – and came into her own discovery of what her self worth is and what she was capable of doing.”

“And also, you know, she did dress up as a boy, and I think that had kind of an unexpected, but wonderful impact for a lot of people of the LGBT community as well.” Wen explained. “And I think it’s wonderful that there has been a Disney princess/warrior that has been able to cross a lot of boundaries. Actually, not cross, but just opened up a lot of different aspects of what a woman can be.”

Mulan will debut in theaters on March 27, 2020.