Robert Downey Jr. Reveals New Dolittle Character Posters

Dolittle is inching closer and closer to release after a trailer surfaced earlier this month. Now Robert Downey Jr. is giving fans an even closer look at a bunch of the characters with some seriously awesome posters, Tom Holland revealed a look at himself as JIP the dog in the upcoming film today. It looks like the collection of personalities bouncing off each other is going to be a bunch of fun to see. There are always a bunch of really talented performers in family features like this, and Dolittle is no different in that regard. It remains to be seen how many fans will be flocking to the theaters to see RDJ in a role that is very different from the one that has made him a household name over the course of the last decade. But, Tony Stark is no more after the events of Avengers: Endgame and we all have to move forward. That trailer that was previously released showed off the real chemistry that Downey exhibited with his other co-stars. The sequence with the Tiger was a definite highlight among the footage available to fans so far. Scroll down below for all the character posters from the movie!

You can read a full synopsis for Dolittle right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Dolittle‘s cast also includes Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, and Emma Thompson. Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.

