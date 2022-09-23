Don't Worry Darling To Win Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Following weeks of controversy, Don't Worry Darling will top the box office on its opening weekend. The film, directed by Olivia Wilde, is projected to earn $20 million in its first three days. That includes $9.4 million on its opening day. Don't Worry Darling is carrying a B- CinemaScore and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of only 38%, labeling it rotten. The critics' consensus reads, "Despite an intriguing array of talent on either side of the camera, Don't Worry Darling is a mostly muddled rehash of overly familiar themes." However, the film's audience score is stronger, with 83% rating the film positively.

Don't Worry Darling features a loaded, ensemble cast. It includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine. The film is a psychological thriller taking place in an idyllic, 1950s community with secrets beneath its surface. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.

Last weekend's box office winner, The Woman King starring Viola Davis, will follow Don't Worry Darling in second place, earning another $10 million. A complete list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.