7 X-Men Who Should Join the Avengers

The X-Men and the Avengers are two of the biggest teams in all of comics. They each feature a constantly rotating and updating cast, always adding new characters to the roster when the situation calls for it. However, the way they expand their rosters is different. The X-Men add new heroes predominantly through introducing new mutants, whereas the Avengers add to their ranks by offering membership to other established heroes. With that in mind, plenty of X-Men have made their way to the Avengers. Beast and Wolverine are longtime members, and Storm was in the most recent incarnation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The X-Men and the Avengers have been at each other’s throats now and then, but they ultimately both want to make the world a safer place for everyone. To that end, considering how many existential threats the X-Men face, it’s always a good idea to include more mutants on Marvel’s most beloved superhero team. It’s also just plenty of fun to see our favorite heroes join a team with our other favorites. With all that said, here are seven X-Men who have never joined the Avengers, but who definitely should at some point.

7) Iceman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iceman is one of the original X-Men, but right now, he feels like he lacks a purpose. He’s not on any of the current X-teams, and while he’s a leader in the newest mutant school, Greymatter Lane, he hasn’t really done anything in the last few years. He needs a new direction, and joining the Avengers could be exactly that. Bobby is also an absurdly powerful mutant, so adding his mastery over ice helps prove the Avengers deserve the title of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. All Bobby requires is a chance to strut his stuff, and this would be a brand new stage.

6) Captain Britain

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Betsy Braddock has had a long journey to become the hero she is today, including a convoluted body swap and an ever-changing powerset. Despite all that, she’s proven herself more than enough times, and it’s about time she moves on to something bigger. Kwannon is the Psylocke on the X-Men, so Betsy needs her own niche, and the Avengers are just that. This could let her embrace her role as a mutant, defender of Avalon, and overall hero all the more by showing how she’s not bound to any one location or group, but the concept of heroism itself. There’s always room for one more captain on the Avengers, and her previous mantle-holders have already paved the way for Betsy.

5) Colossus

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Similar to Iceman, the X-Men’s resident living shield has been fumbling without a purpose for too long now. He’s currently starring in a pretty great mini-series alongside his sister, but beyond that, he’s detached from the other X-Men. Colossus’s gentle nature and complex past mix to create a very entertaining and nuanced character, where he is struggling to figure out who he is and who he wants to be. A new environment with new people could be exactly what his character needs. Beyond narrative reasons, he’s also a great physical powerhouse to add. The Hulk is currently a villain, so adding another guy who can give and take a big punch is always great.

4) Forge

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Avengers’ resident tech guy has always been Iron Man, but bringing in fresh blood and new ideas can only help. With his power to build anything he can imagine, Forge is nothing but new ideas. Iron Man has been a permanent member of the team for a while at this point, and while that’s great, it’s also led to the team becoming very dependent on Stark tech and Tony’s innovations. Forge is the perfect person to introduce brand-new branches of technology and perspectives to the Avengers. He’s criminally underrated and underutilized by the X-Men, so a new team that can push him to his limits and force him to improve is perfect for him.

3) Phoenix

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

With Thor out of commission and Captain Marvel stepping away from her leadership role, the Avengers need a cosmic heavy-hitter. Jean Grey is the perfect person for that role. She’s fully embraced her connection with the Phoenix Force, making her one of the single most powerful beings in Marvel as of right now. In the last few years, especially, the Avengers have tackled giant, universe-ending threats more than anything else, and reflected that in their roster. Phoenix is away from the X-Men as of right now, so she’s in the perfect position to protect her home and explore the cosmos at the same time by joining the Avengers.

2) Nightcrawler

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This blue elf is one of the classic X-Men, and while he’s comfortably a member of Rogue’s uncanny crew, a new opportunity is never something to scoff at. Nightcrawler is one of the best supporting characters in Marvel. He’s a deeply religious, human man who looks like a demon, bearing the appearance of darkness while bringing the sun into every room he enters. He’s the emotional anchor that every team needs. He reminds everyone what the good they fight for looks like. His gentle nature brings out the best in everyone around him, and his endless optimism is perfect for a group that saves the world on the daily. Also, come on, a conversation between Nightcrawler and Captain America would be the most uplifting thing of all time.

1) Cyclops

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It might seem strange to suggest the X-Men’s number one leader and unifying character join the Avengers, but that’s exactly why he should. Cyclops has been with the X-Men since their founding. His leadership has gotten them through their darkest times, and his face is synonymous with the team. Scott is mutankind’s number one warrior, always doing everything he can for his people, but the X-Men have always been about coexistence. The ultimate step towards that would be showing everyone that there’s no difference between mutant and non-mutant heroes, and Cyclops joining the Avengers is a major statement to prove that. He’s one of Marvel’s best tacticians and has unmatched situational awareness. Scott should always be on the X-Men, but the Avengers could always use someone like him.

Which X-Man would you want to join the Avengers, or vice versa? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!