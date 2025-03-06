Ultraman: Rising Shares Disappointing Sequel Update

Ultraman has been fighting monsters for longer than many of our readers have been alive. First arriving in 1966, the larger-than-life figure has appeared in countless films, television projects, and video games throughout his history. One of the most successful and critically acclaimed projects focusing on the legendary figure is Netflix’s Ultraman: Rising. Hitting the streaming service on June 14th, 2024, fans have been waiting to learn whether this movie would receive a sequel. Unfortunately, the director and writer of the film might have some bad news for fans.

Shannon Tindle was all onboard when it came to giving Ultraman a more modern take thanks to the critically acclaimed Netflix project. Ultraman: Rising saw the titular character becoming an unexpected father, trying to raise a kaiju that, while still an infant, was far larger than most everything else on the planet. Unfortunately for fans of the Japanese legend, Tindle took to social media to deliver some bad news about a potential sequel, “I’d love to make another, but currently, it’s not in the cards. However, I’ve just started working on something I’m very excited about:) More to come…” What makes this all the more disappointing is that Tindle had a very concise vision of what Ultraman’s return might have looked like.

What Would The Sequel Have Been?

In an interview last year, Tindle confirmed that he had originally planned the bones of a sequel and where he expected Ken Sato to go in the future. Dubbed Ultraman: Fallen, the film would have focused on the return of Ken’s mother. Emiko Sato’s comeback might have initially seemed like good news for Ken, but Tindle revealed that Emiko would have been the founder of the Kaiju Defense League. In discussing the second film, Shannon said the following, “While a sequel to Ultraman: Rising may never happen, I have an idea I’m excited to share, and have been working on it independently.”

More Than One Ultraman Sequel

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Tindle not just when it came to the potential sequel, but the multiple movies he had in mind, ““I will say this. I have ideas for two more films. I know very specifically what I want to do for those two films. And all I can say is, fans of the emotion and the heart of Ultraman, people who don’t know anything about Ultraman at all, I think are going to be surprised if I get to make those movies, and hardcore fans, they’re going to have fun too. Because there’s one thing that we didn’t explore in this film, and it’s the Seijin. So I’ll let you infer what you want with that.”

