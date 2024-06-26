Downton Abbey 3 Release Date Set for 2025

After six seasons and two feature films, Downton Abbey is returning once again. It was revealed last month that a third film was in the works from Focus Features. Imelda Staunton (Maud Bagshaw) spoke with BBC Radio 2 and shared the news that the upcoming third installment "will be the final film." Today, Variety confirmed that the movie is currently in production and it is slated for a September 2025 release.

Many cast members are confirmed to be returning, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Dominic West.

According to the report, the film is being written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, with Downton Abbey: A New Era director Simon Curtis returning to helm the project. The film will also include Paul Giamatti, who will be reprising his role as Harold Levinson from the Season 4 episode, "The London Season." The film will also feature Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan. Focus Features has also teased more "fan favorites" joining the project, which could mean an array of exciting names.

Will Maggie Smith Appear in Downton Abbey 3?

(Photo: Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in Downton Abbey. - Nick Briggs / ITV)

Sadly, Maggie Smith's fan-favorite character, Violet Crawley, passed away in the previous film, leaving Michelle Dockery's Lady Mary to run things at Downton. Due to her character's death, it's unlikely Smith will appear in the film. However, there could always be a flashback scene. While fans shouldn't expect to see Smith in the third Downton Abbey film, there is another threequel that she could show up in: Sister Act 3.

"I want to let Maggie Smith know that I'm holding the part of Mother Superior for you, because I just can't do it with anybody but you," Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg said on the British talk show, Loose Women (via PEOPLE) last year. "So, if you need me to come over here and shoot it and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do," she continued. "But we don't want to do it without you, Maggie."

Stay tuned for more updates about Downton Abbey 3, which does not yet have an official title. Currently, the film is scheduled to be released in September 2025.