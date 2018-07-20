Joss Whedon to Write New ‘Dr. Horrible’ Comic

Announced today at San Diego Comic-Con is a new Dr. Horrible one-shot comic book being written by Joss Whedon.

In Dr. Horrible: Best Friends Forever, the time temptress herself, Hourglass, is in dire trouble and turns to that team of famous best friends, Dr. Horrible and Captain Hammer, who are best friends, yes they’ve always been best friends why are you giving me that look?

“What a pleasure it is to be back in this world, putting words into these characters’ mouths and saying, ‘say these words, mouths’ and then they do,” said Whedon. “Each member of the Hammerverse—sorry, Doc, that’s what it’s called, he registered it—is a delightful, bigger than life character, but more importantly, on a very human level, they’re idiots. You will thrill to their adventures and weep for their pain, or maybe not weep, maybe just, I don’t know, itchy nose. Based on Actual Events.”

Upon its release in 2008, the Emmy and Hugo Award-winning Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog became a pop culture sensation. Created by Joss Whedon and written by Whedon, his brothers Zack and Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, this made-for-web movie musical tells the story of Dr. Horrible (played by Neil Patrick Harris), an aspiring supervillain; Captain Hammer (Nathan Fillion), his nemesis; and Penny (Felicia Day), a charity worker and their shared love interest.

In the 10 years since the film’s debut, fans have been clamoring for a follow-up adventure. While many fans had hoped to get a live-action film, this adventure is sure to satiate those desires.

“I would be so excited if that were to ever come to pass,” Harris told Newsweek back in April. “From what I hear, Joss Whedon has a couple other irons in the fire. He’s busy doing other massive, time-suck, financially remarkable endeavors. But if there’s ever another writers’ strike, I’ll certainly sign up for the sequel.”

Day shared similar sentiments with ComicBook.com last year.

“You know, Dr. Horrible is one of those things that always comes up, but it’s kind of hard because the creators behind that are now working on the biggest Marvel things in the world,” Day said. “Marvel and DC now, and all that stuff. So I don’t know about that necessarily.”

Given the incredibly busy schedules of all parties involved, it’s tough to say if we’ll ever get a live-action sequel, though this new comic could revive interest in the concept.

Dr. Horrible: Best Friends Forever hits shelves on November 14th.

