An Underrated DreamWorks Movie Is Finally Back on Netflix

An underrated DreamWorks movie from 2010 is back on Netflix after a period of only streaming on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video and after a long period of being unavailable on the streaming service. How long the DreamWorks movie is going to be on Netflix remains to be seen. The 2010 movie is far from the greatest example of DreamWorks’ best work. Nor is it the most popular DreamWorks movie, but over the years it has developed a cult following and a reputation as an underrated piece of DreamWorks’ catalog.

Fans of DreamWorks will know the animation studio was arguably at the peak of its powers around the mid 2000s to the early 2010s. In this era, it gave the world Shrek 2, Shrek The Third, Shrek Forever After, Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, How to Train a Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Puss in Boots. In fact, between 2004 to 2011, DreamWorks put out eight of its ten highest-grossing movies ever. The other two came out around this period in 2012 and 2013. Again, this was DreamWorks Animation at its maximum powers.

One release during this time failed to generate the same type of success and cultural relevance though, and that was Megamind in 2010. Over the years, partially through the Internet memes, Megamind has earned a beloved and underrated reputation, but in 2010 it was a bit more of a mixed bag. It has a 73/72 on Rotten Tomatoes and did $321.9 million at the box office. The latter is great and the former isn’t bad either, but in the context of DreamWorks in this era, it was a bit underwhelming on both fronts. Still, it did well enough to spawn a multi-media franchise, featuring a sequel in 2024, Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate.

Those that have never seen Megamind can now right this wrong if they have a Netflix subscription. And the 96-minute long movie from director Tom McGrath is worth seeing in 2025. Its awful sequel, the aforementioned Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, has likely tarnished the series for good and soured many, but it is also not at all representative of the quality of its predecessor.

Meanwhile, those who want to know more about Megamind, it follows the life of Megamind, an alien supervillain with super intelligence. The movie picks up after he defeats his life-long nemesis, Metro Man, and after Megamind attempts to create a new, even more powerful hero to serve as his next foe. However, he ends up creating an even bigger villain than himself, forcing Megamind to become the hero of the story.

Like many movies from Dreamworks, Megamind also boasts a familiar cast of Hollywood celebrities. To this end, the cast includes Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, Brad Pitt, David Cross, and Will Ferrell, the latter of which plays Megamind.