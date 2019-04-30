Dredd Star Karl Urban Still Doesn’t Know Anything About a Sequel or TV Series

Movies based on Marvel or DC Comics characters have become the dominating forces in the world of comic book adaptations, but back in 2012, audiences were delivered Dredd, based on Judge Dredd from 2000 AD comics. The film was a major hit with devout fans, thanks in large part to its hyper-stylized look, the embrace of comics-accurate violence, and Karl Urban‘s stoic portrayal of the character. While the film may have earned a passionate following, that reception from fans didn’t result in major box office returns, seemingly dashing all hopes of the narrative ever continuing. Urban himself recently offered another update that he has yet to hear of any development of the series as a sequel or TV series.

“I really don’t know much,” Urban recently revealed to JoBlo when asked about the franchise. “I had a couple of preliminary meetings… gotta be a couple of years ago now, so it’s a long-gestating project. I’ve gone on record saying if I had the opportunity to get back in that world and explore more stories I’d be down for it. It’s crazy, it’s been a few years since that movie came out and one of the most commonly asked questions I get is, when is Dredd 2?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite interest from fans and Urban himself to return to the role, he has continued to take on projects that keep his schedule loaded, with there likely being no substantial preliminary plans for the character.

One of the actor’s most recent updates about the character came last fall, reminding that he wasn’t involved in the planned Judge Dredd: Mega-City One TV series.

“I’m not attached to it, although I did have a preliminary round of conversations with them. I am interested in doing it,” Urban revealed at the Trekonderoga convention. “There are a lot of great stories to tell there. It is up to them. I don’t know really where they are in the stages of development. If I get the opportunity, great, otherwise someone else will do it, and we can all see some more Judge Dredd. I did read the comics when I was a kid, as a teenager I read Judge Dredd a lot.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Dredd franchise.

Are you disappointed that there are no updates on the project? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!