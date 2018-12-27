New ‘Dumbo’ Live-Action Photo Released

We’re just a couple of months away from the release of Disney’s live-action Dumbo reboot, and a new photo from the film has been released online.

The new image, which features Danny DeVito’s circus owner Max Medici showing off the titular elephant, comes from the Fandango 2019 movie preview. Looking ahead to the new year, the site has released new photos from several big movies on the horizon, and the first live-action Disney movie on next year’s slate certainly fits the bill.

You can take a look at the new Dumbo photo in the tweet below!

Disney’s Dumbo reboot stars Colin Farrell as former carnival centerpiece Holt Farrier, as he and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) are recruited by Medici (DeVito) to care for a newborn elephant. Once the folks in the circus realize that Dumbo can fly, he becomes the main attraction.

The elephant earns the attention of entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who hires Dumbo for his other-worldly circus, Dreamland. Dumbo does well in his new setting at first, working alongside high-flying gymnast Colette Merchant (Eva Green). However, things quickly spiral out of control when Holt realizes that Dreamland, and Vandevere, aren’t exactly as good as they seem.

Director Tim Burton has some experience bringing Disney classics to life, as he helmed the Johnny Depp-starring Alice in Wonderland back in 2010, and produced its sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay for Dumbo, and produced the film alongside Derek Frey, Katterlie Frauenfelder, and Justin Springer. Nigel Gostelow is credited as the film’s executive producer.

Dumbo is one of several live-action adaptations of animated classics that Disney has in some stage of production. In addition to Dumbo, 2019 will also see the release of The Lion King and Aladdin in theaters, while Lady and the Tramp will debut exclusively on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+. A live-action Mulan film and the sequel to Maleficent are both scheduled to hit theaters in 2020.

Dumbo is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.