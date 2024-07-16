Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer 4K Blu-rays Are Cheaper Than Ever For Prime Day

There are a lot of Blu-ray deals to be had for Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 event, but it’s no surprise that the two most most popular deals are on the Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two 4K editions. For one thing, the films were wildly successful at the box office. Another reason is that the prices are at all-time lows.
At the time of writing, you can score Oppenheimer in 4K UHD Blu-ray right here on Amazon for only $14.99 (56% off). Dune: Part Two in 4K is available here on Amazon for $22.99 (42% off). Finally, a Dune 2-film 4K Blu-ray collection is also on sale for Prime Day here on Amazon priced at $34.99 (36% off). You can shop all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Blu-rays right here. Note that Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy in 4K is currently the third best Prime Day seller priced at $29.99 (58% off).
Dune: Part Two 4K UHD Blu-ray contains the following special features:
- Chakobsa Training
- Creating the Fremen World
- Finding the Worlds of Dune
- Buzz Around the New “Thopter”
- Worm-Riding
- Becoming Feyd
- A New Set of Threads
- Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune
Oppenheimer 4K UHD Blu-ray contains the following special features:
- The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer
- Now I Am Become Death: The cast, crew, and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project’s ambitious design for bridging multiple genres.
- The Luminaries: Oppenheimer‘s all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script’s dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters.
- The Manhattan Project: To visualize Oppenheimer’s ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI.
- The Devil of Details: A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets, and painstaking attention to authenticity.
- Walking a Mile: Costume and makeup craftspeople populate Oppenheimer‘s immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications.
- Can You Hear Music?: Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape.
- We Can Perform This Miracle: Christopher Nolan’s closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.
- Trailers
- Innovations in Film – Black-and-White Film in Oppenheimer: FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize Oppenheimer‘s dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.
- Meet the Press Q&A Panel – Oppenheimer: Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason, and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns Oppenheimer illustrates onscreen.
- To End All War – Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb: Explore how one man’s relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria.