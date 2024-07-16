Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer 4K Blu-rays Are Cheaper Than Ever For Prime Day

Dune and Oppenheimer 4K Blu-rays

There are a lot of Blu-ray deals to be had for Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 event, but it’s no surprise that the two most most popular deals are on the Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two 4K editions. For one thing, the films were wildly successful at the box office. Another reason is that the prices are at all-time lows.

At the time of writing, you can score Oppenheimer in 4K UHD Blu-ray right here on Amazon for only $14.99 (56% off). Dune: Part Two in 4K is available here on Amazon for $22.99 (42% off). Finally, a Dune 2-film 4K Blu-ray collection is also on sale for Prime Day here on Amazon priced at $34.99 (36% off). You can shop all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Blu-rays right here. Note that Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy in 4K is currently the third best Prime Day seller priced at $29.99 (58% off).

Dune: Part Two 4K UHD Blu-ray contains the following special features:

Chakobsa Training

Creating the Fremen World

Finding the Worlds of Dune

Buzz Around the New “Thopter”

Worm-Riding

Becoming Feyd

A New Set of Threads

Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune

Oppenheimer 4K UHD Blu-ray contains the following special features: