Official Dune 3 Popcorn Bucket Makes an Absurd Improvement to the Viral Original

Dune: Part Three has officially revealed its tie-in popcorn bucket coming later this year. As fans may recall, the official popcorn bucket for Dune: Part Two back in 2024 fully kickstarted the collectibility of the buckets and started a craze to see who could come up with the weirdest one that still worked as a tie-in for the film itself. Part of this was because it seemed like no one considered that putting the giant sandworm Shai-Hulud as the opening of a popcorn bucket could be taken in a naughty context, and it didn’t help when SNL parodied it with a song.

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Now, Dune: Part Three has come back to claim the crown that the previous film wore for so long. In addition to putting the sandworms back on top of the bucket, Dune: Part Three will actually have two variants at AMC theaters. One of these will include two sandworms, “making it easier to share popcorn,” with another featuring a working “thumper” (the device used to summon the worms in the film). The sandworms aren’t the only Dune: Part Three collectibles that will be released, though, proving just how much the collectible concessions market has changed in just two years.

An epic conclusion calls for legendary collectibles. See DUNE: PART THREE and seize control of your collection, including AMC Theatres exclusives on 12/17. Take a sneak peek now. 👀 https://t.co/XIUIke0xaZ pic.twitter.com/h0xjF4WwWS — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 29, 2026

Dune: Part Three Popcorn Bucket Improves the Original

In addition to the double sandworm bucket that will be sold at AMC Theatres in the United States, other chains will have their own versions as well. Don’t worry, though; literally all of them have Shai-Hulud featured in some form. Cinemark theaters have revealed a “Copper Sandworm popcorn bucket” which features the Worm leaping out of the actual bucket, and not one that forces you to reach into its gaping maw.

First look at our Dune: Part Three Copper Sandworm popcorn bucket COMING SOON to theaters! pic.twitter.com/aYRQemvxyb — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) October 29, 2026

On the flip side, Regal has a bucket that is modeled after the spacing guild navigator (the sarcophagus-looking device seen in the footage from the film). For what it’s worth, AMC has a cup designed after the same piece of the film, which seems to signal that the collectibles found at AMC may have won the war here.

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“The AMC Sandworm popcorn bucket for Dune: Part Two became a viral phenomenon, and we knew that Dune fans would have high expectations for what came next,” Hank Green, SVP, Food & Beverage, AMC Theatres, said in a press release. “From the moment we started planning the Dune: Part Three collectibles, our goal was to exceed those fan expectations. The Sandworm Thumper and Double Sandworm collectibles take the experience to the next level with designs straight from the movie.”

Given how the craze of the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket ignited an arms race to try and buy as many as possible before the creators realized that there was a perverse curiosity to owning it, one assumes that the Dune: Part Three popcorn bucket will create a similar firestorm. Full pricing and release dates for the buckets haven’t been confirmed just yet, but it may be harder to get than tickets to the film.