Zendaya Admits Even She Hasn't Seen Dune Yet

The Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Dune was slated to hit theaters last December, but with the coronavirus pandemic still taking a major toll on the entire world, it has been pushed back to this coming October, but even star of the film Zendaya admits that she hasn't yet had the opportunity to watch the film. The timing of the release would lead many to believe that the film was completed, so it's unclear if anyone from the cast has had the chance to watch the film or if Villeneuve is holding out on hosting screenings until theaters are open and the Frank Herbert adaptation can be witnessed on the biggest screen possible.

“I have become a Dune nerd, for sure. I'm very, very excited. I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it," Zendaya recently shared with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "It’s such a beautiful thing and I’m geeking out like everyone else. I can’t wait to see it. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s special."

Dune was slated to be one of 2020's biggest blockbusters, only for it to become one of the theatrical delays that most disappointed audiences. However, the adaptation is one of the Warner Bros. films that they announced would be debuting on HBO Max on the same day it is made available in theaters, which excited some fans, but disappointed many others.

Among those disappointed, Villeneuve expressed his frustration with the release strategy, noting that not only was the film specifically design to be witnessed on a big screen, but also that the sacrifice of any box office returns would make a follow-up film seem less likely.

"Streaming services are a positive and powerful addition to the movie and TV ecosystems," Villeneuve shared in a letter for Variety. "But I want the audience to understand that streaming alone can’t sustain the film industry as we knew it before COVID. Streaming can produce great content, but not movies of Dune’s scope and scale. Warner Bros.’ decision means Dune won’t have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph. Warner Bros. might just have killed the Dune franchise."

As vaccinations have started to become available in the United States, it's unknown what this could mean for Dune's theatrical future.

The new Dune hits theaters and HBO Max on October 1st.

