Dwayne Johnson Makes Massive Charity Donation with MrBeast

The Rock and MrBeast are teaming up to donate $100,000 each to charity. Before seeing Black Adam the YouTube star challenged Dwayne Johnson to a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors for a good cause. After a round, the Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment decided to up the ante. He put down another $100,000 and a pressure-packed final round began. As you might expect, Johnson selected Rock and MrBeast was able to prevail with paper. The Rock directed his earnings to the Make-A-Wish foundation and MrBeast chipped in his bet as well. It's a nice moment for fans at home and some kids who will have their lives changed by whatever encounter that money funds. Check it out down below!

MrBeast Reflects on Charity and Why He Does These Stunts

Zenger had an interview with the viral video star about why he chose this avenue for his philanthropy. Basically, Mr. Beast just wants to be able to keep helping people and making videos. It doesn't seem like the efforts are slowing down.

"I did a YouTube video where I bought everything in 5 stores, so I have five stores worth of food," MrBeast explained. "So we basically are stepping in, and in ten days we're going to do a big drive and feed everybody in the community because that food pantry ran out of funds… Do you need 12 cars? Do you need 12 houses? Personally, and maybe I'm weird, I just get more enjoyment helping other people than I do buying a bigger box to live in."

Hungry? MrBeast Burger is Still A Thing

His strange brand of pop-up burger joints is still delivering. This wildness broke social media when it was announced. Here's how they're describing the operation. "We've got you covered with mouthwatering favorites! Order American smash burgers and fried chicken sandwiches for delivery from local MrBeast restaurant locations. Each succulent MrBeast Burger and chicken sandwich combo comes with golden crinkle-cut fries and cold soft drink."

"Classic Burgers, Delicious Chicken & More! The MrBeast Burger Combo stacks double or triple smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, sharp American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup, and brown mustard on a soft roll served with your choice of seasoned or Beast style fries and a drink. The MrBeast Chicken Combo boasts a crispy chicken tender sandwich or Nashville hot chicken tender sandwich piled high with lettuce, pickle, and mayo with your choice of seasoned or Beast style fries and drink."

