Eddie Murphy in Talks for Pink Panther Reboot

The Pink Panther has had a long and interesting history. The wacky adventures of French police detective Inspector Jacques Clouseau began with the classic film The Pink Panther in 1963. Peter Sellers played the role of the detective and went on to reprise the part in multiple films in the 1960s and 1970s. The character also became a cartoon staple in The Pink Panther Show as well as other animated series. More live-action films were made in the 1980s, with Trail of the Pink Panther in 1982 consisting of old footage of Sellers due to his death 18 months before production was set to begin. Two more films were made without Sellers before Steve Martin played Clouseau in the reboot films made in 2006 and 2009. Now, it looks like another big star will be taking on the role.

A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Eddie Murphy is in talks to star in a new Pink Panther movie. According to the article, Murphy is in negotiations to star in the MGM comedy as Inspector Clouseau. Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler is helming the film from a script by Chris Bremner. It appears this new version of The Pink Panther will be a live-action/CGI hybrid. While the project is still in the development stages, THR is reporting that the movie will see Pink Panther's live-action crew "break him out of his animated prison to do a heist job." It sounds like Murphy could be playing the animated version of the character as well as a live-action version.

Will Eddie Murphy Play Donkey Again?

Last month, it was revealed that Shrek 5 was in development with the original cast expected to return. Murphy voiced Donkey in the original Sherk, Sherk 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Ever After as well as in various shorts and video games. In a recent interview with ETalk, the actor was asked about playing Donkey again while shading Puss in Boots.

"I'd absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," Murphy shared. "You know, they did Puss in Boots [movies]... They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots," he added. "I love Puss in Boots, but he isn't funnier than Donkey."

Are you excited about the Pink Panther reboot? Do you think Eddie Murphy is a good choice for Inspector Clouseau? Tell us in the comments!