Emma Watson Says She’d Return for a Harry Potter Reunion in the Future

Earlier this month, HBO Max marked the 20th anniversary of the very first Harry Potter movie with the release of the reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The special, which is now streaming on the platform, brought together the cast and crew of the iconic films for a trip down memory lane. The reunion was one that Harry Potter fans had eagerly anticipated, and it sounds like that the door is open for the films’ core trio — Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliff, and Rupert Grint — to get together again in the future. Watson told British Vogue (via Variety) she would “definitely” return for another reunion in 20 years.

Watson also explained that Return to Hogwarts gave her and her costars a chance to get together, something that was otherwise rare for the trio.

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general,” Watson said. “Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die. Dan and I generally try to calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight, so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.”

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special is described as follows: “Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson join other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. The highly anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, on HBO Max.”

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is now streaming on HBO Max.

