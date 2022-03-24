Encanto 2: Director Fuels Speculation of Sequel in Cryptic Tweet

Following the unprecedented success, and continued #1 status, of Encanto, the next logical step for a major win for The Walt Disney Company is pretty clear, franchising. It seems to already be in the cards for a follow-up, especially after CEO Bob Chapek used some specific verbiage when talking about the film, calling it the “launch of a new franchise.” Since then there’s been no further talk about sequels, spinoffs, or TV shows set in this world but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. Perhaps not intentionally throwing fuel on teh fire, but Encanto director Jared Bush had a response to fans eager for more in the series.

“I’m asked a LOT if there’ll be more #Encanto – movies, TV, Theater, etc,” Bush wrote on Twitter. “I’ll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals… and want to again.🙏” Fan response to the cryptic tweet ranged from the eager, “LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO,” to the desperate, “i need more..i’ve been screenshotting every frame in desperation for more content.” Considering this tweet and Chapek’s previous statement, EncanTWO seems like a foregone conclusion, but when we might get an announcement remains to be seen.

https://twitter.com/thejaredbush/status/1506418409050759185

Though Encanto didn’t really set the box office on fire when it was released in theaters, the film’s quick turnaround to streaming on Disney+ immediately made it a huge hit. Encanto premiered on the streamer on Christmas Eve and the ratings since then have shown it to be the #1 streaming move for an unprecedented amount of time, not to mention the continued viral success of the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

