Encanto Continues Unprecedented Streak as #1 Streaming Movie





Encanto continues its iron clad reign atop the Nielsen Top Ten rankings this week. The Disney+ movie has been a staple on the list from the moment it became available on the service. If you’re looking for a rest from “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” you’re going to be waiting for a mighty long time. Moana and Frozen are other common inclusions on the Nielsen ratings as well. Disney seems to have figured out that the princess movies have long shelf lives on streaming platforms. The Ice Age franchise being added to their lineup has helped matters as well. Family-friendly content has been a significant pillar in their strategy for decades now. All that remains to be seen is how long Encanto can keep this up. For now, the magical run continues.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Chapek mentioned turning Encanto into its own franchise during an earnings call. Frozen has already provided a roadmap in that regard. However, one factor to keep an eye on there would be what shape the inevitable follow-ups would take. Will it be an animated series? Or is it going to be a mix like with Frozen-related content on Disney+. Lin-Manuel Miranda explained his reaction to the massive musical hit from the movie with Bloomberg. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” caught the musical composer off-guard with how it swept the world.

“By the time I got back [from vacation], ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ had kind of taken over the world along with the rest of the Encanto soundtrack,’” Miranda laughed. “It helps you have the perspective of, ‘The opening weekend is not the life of the movie. It’s just the very roughest draft.’ Two months out, people are talking about Bruno, and his whole family.”

“I was saying to a friend: I think this is my ‘Send in the Clowns,’” Miranda added. “‘Send in the Clowns’ was Stephen Sondheim’s only chart-topper. Who would have guessed out of the millions of songs he wrote that it would be ‘Send in the Clowns’? It feels random in one sense.”

“But on the other hand, we’ve all been locked up for two years,” he opined. “The notion of a bunch of voices happening within one home feels very resonant, with hindsight. There’s kind of a part for everyone to play in singing along with the song. If you’re not bopping to this melody, another melody is coming along in two seconds because almost every character gets a little feature in it.”

