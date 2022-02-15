Encanto’s Greatest Hit Would Be Perfect for a Disneyland Ride

Walt Disney Animation’s Encanto hasn’t just been a massive streaming hit for Disney+, the film has also provided the House of Mouse with its most popular music since the 1990s. The Encanto soundtrack has been dominating the charts, with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” becoming an instant classic. The song is Disney’s first to top the Billboard Top 100 since , proving itself even more popular than Frozen‘s “Let it Go,” if you can believe that. Could its next stop be a brand new attraction at one of Disney’s theme parks?

Disney has always worked hard to tie its entertainment to its parks, with films like Frozen, Moana, and The Princess and the Frog all getting the attraction treatment after becoming hit films. There hasn’t been any Encanto ride announcement just yet, but a behind-the-scenes video from Disney showed just how easy it would be for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to be transformed into a new attraction. The song was quite literally born to be a journey.

The Disney Animation Twitter account posted a video online explaining the idea behind the staging of the “Bruno” song in Encanto. In the movie, Maribel essentially walks through a story, with each of the people she encounters talking about how Bruno wronged them. Maribel’s journey through the scene resembles that of a ride you’d find at Disney, and that was completely intentional.

The cinematography for this song was designed to create the sense of a live performance. For this shot, the layout team was inspired by dark rides at theme parks, where the viewer is moved through the story in a carefully crafted space. Layout by Tyler Kupferer #Encanto pic.twitter.com/4WMlIAciSS — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) January 30, 2022

According to the Disney Animation tweet, the team designing the scene was inspired by theme park rides, moving viewers through the story rather than just telling it to them.

“The cinematography for this song was designed to create the sense of a live performance,” reads the tweet. “For this shot, the layout team was inspired by dark rides at theme parks, where the viewer is moved through the story in a carefully crafted space.”

The style of the story in the scene is reminiscent of classic Disney rides like The Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as newer attractions like Frozen Ever After at EPCOT. Given how popular both Encanto and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” have become, it would make a lot of sense for Disney to try and turn the scene into a new ride.

