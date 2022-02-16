Disney Sending Hit Movie Back to Theaters After Major Streaming Success

Disney has another Frozen-sized hit on its hands, this time coming in the form of the magical Madrigal family. Encanto was a modest hit when released in theaters last November, but its debut on Disney+ on Christmas Eve sent its popularity soaring to new heights. The animated movie is topping all other films on every streaming service, its music is conquering the Billboard charts, and giving families around the world a new obsession. With all of this massive success, Disney is giving Encanto another shot at the big screen.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that it would be re-releasing Encanto into theaters. Disney didn’t unveil any official information about which theaters will be showing Encanto when it returns this week, but it seems that there will be quite a few that want to get in on the action. This re-release follows in the footsteps of other popular films like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which returned to the big screen in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Encanto was recently nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature, which may have influenced the decision to put it back in theaters. It’s also worth noting that, since sending Turning Red to Disney+, Disney doesn’t have a theatrical release until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May. Encanto will help fill the void.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

The hit film stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

Are you going to be checking out Encanto on the big screen when it returns this week? Let us know in the comments!