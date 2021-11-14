Eternals Holds Top Box Office Spot Against Clifford the Big Red Dog

Marvel Studios is no stranger to box office success, and that trend is continuing well into 2021. Amidst the release of Eternals, the ensemble blockbuster has pulled in tons of money to date, and there is clearly more on the table. After all, a new box office report has gone live, and it confirms Eternals clung to its top spot against competition from an absolutely massive red dog named Clifford.

The whole thing comes courtesy of Variety as the trade broke down Eternals‘ latest win at the box office. In its second weekend live, the Marvel Studios project earned a solid $27.5 million USD across 4,000+ theaters. Eternals even managed to cross the $100 million threshold over the weekend thanks to this new round of cash, making it one of only a few films domestically to hit the milestone during the pandemic.

The weekend’s second highest-grossing film comes from Paramount. The studio brought Clifford the Big Red Dog to theaters this week, and the family romp earned $16.4 million. The film, which actually hit theaters last Wednesday, has had plenty to time to rake in cash for its first weekend in theaters. Of course, some of its profits were cut in here given Clifford‘s simulcast offerings. Fans can stream the live-action adventure at home for a fee, so there is no doubt some of its box-office profits were siphoned by at-home viewers.

As for the rest of the box-office, the third place went to Dune at $5.5 million. James Bond rounded up the leader board with No Time to Die at $4.6 million. These two films are currently available to stream online with Dune now showing on HBO Max. No Time to Die is now streaming at a cost with Amazon Prime and YouTube offering the movie at $20.

Though the domestic box office hasn’t rebounded to pre-COVID times, films are doing better by the month. Marvel Studios has had particular success amidst the pandemic with releases like Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings performing well. Now, the studio’s most recent release has been added to the list. The movie has grossed nearly $200 million globally in two weekends as more markets await its premiere of Eternals.

