Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Reveals How His Abs Survived Coronavirus Quarantine

A lot has changed since everything shut down due to the coronavirus back in March, including dates for many upcoming movies. As for the next films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow has taken over The Eternals November release date, and The Eternals is now scheduled to hit theaters in February. Recently, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani commented on the date change. It's well known that Nanjiani transformed his body for the role, and according to a recent interview with The Wrap, he's keeping up with his workouts in quarantine.

“He’s been working out as if he could physically fight COVID,” Emily V. Gordon, writer and wife of Nanjiani, joked. “He’s actually gotten a lot bigger,” she added while grabbing his arms. Nanjiani adorably replied, “Stop it," while seeming embarrassed by the attention. Nanjiani continued, “I have been working out a lot, because… especially in the beginning, the first like month and a half of it. I just felt so out of control and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I could definitely do.’ And so, I really did. I’m trying to take a little bit of a break now, but yeah, I’ve kept it up.” After confirming he “worked out like a demon” during quarantine, he added, “I also know how hard it was to get it, and it’s much easier keeping it than it is to get it, and I don’t want to go through that process again. I would say keeping it is half as difficult. Yeah, it’s a lot easier.” You can check out the clip in the tweet below:

This week on our podcast, #TheWrapUp, @sharonwaxman asks about the status of @kumailn's abs in quarantine. Take a peek here and catch the podcast here: https://t.co/9tq1H7ZHbA pic.twitter.com/WQ8WyCvGTu — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 12, 2020

Back in December, Nanjiani posted a photo of his incredible body transformation, which not only went viral but earned the actor a 10-year free PornHub subscription. Back in February, Nanjiani took to Twitter to share a hilarious photo from a recent visit to his parent's house. Apparently, the soon-to-be Marvel star's dad put the photo of a jacked Nanjiani on a pair of socks.

Recently, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that the Eternals know about the Avengers, and their reasons for staying hidden will be a major part of the plot. “The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet," Feige explained at CCXP in December. "Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Knowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

The Eternals is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2021.

