A Classic Western Is Getting a Remake (And the Actor Behind It Is a Perfect Fit)

20th Century Studios is embarking on an ambitious reimagining of one of Hollywood’s most influential westerns, with Ethan Hawke set to co-write a new adaptation of the 1950 classic The Gunfighter alongside writing partner Shelby Gaines. While the project remains in early development, Deadline reports indicate that Hawke might also direct the film after the script’s completion, though his current agreement only covers writing and producing duties. The original movie, starring Gregory Peck and directed by Henry King, revolutionized the Western genre through its sophisticated exploration of fame’s burden and violence’s psychological toll, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Motion Picture Story and influencing generations of filmmakers with its deconstruction of Western mythology and masculine ideals, from Sam Peckinpah to Clint Eastwood.

The original The Gunfighter pushed boundaries by crafting a deeply psychological Western centered on Jimmy Ringo (Peck), a notorious gunslinger whose reputation makes him a perpetual target for young guns seeking glory. The film’s innovation lay in its treatment of the gunfighter archetype not as a heroic figure but as a man trapped by his own legend, unable to escape the cycle of violence that defines his existence. Despite his attempts to reconnect with his estranged wife and son, Ringo discovers that his past makes a peaceful future impossible, leading to a tragic conclusion that challenges the traditional Western format of good triumphing over evil. This complex examination of fame and fatalism would later echo through films like The Shootist and Unforgiven, cementing The Gunfighter‘s place as a pivotal work in the evolution of the Western genre.

Hawke’s connection to the material runs deeper than mere professional interest. The actor discovered the film through Bob Dylan’s “Brownsville Girl,” which references Peck’s performance repeatedly. After discussing the mysterious Peck Western mentioned in Dylan’s lyrics with longtime collaborator Richard Linklater, Hawke found himself captivated by the film’s themes. Hawke elaborated on the film’s profound impact in a TCM special, praising its examination of violence and masculinity – themes he has explored throughout his career. This personal connection suggests the remake will be approached with a genuine appreciation for the source material rather than as a simple modernization opportunity.

From Actor to Auteur: Why Ethan Hawke’s Evolution Makes Him Perfect for The Gunfighter

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Hawke’s three-decade journey from promising young actor to respected filmmaker exemplifies the kind of artistic evolution that could bring a fresh perspective to The Gunfighter remake. Beginning with his breakout role in Peter Weir’s Dead Poets Society, Hawke has consistently chosen projects that challenge both himself and audience expectations. His long-running collaboration with Richard Linklater produced not only the philosophically rich Before trilogy but also the groundbreaking Boyhood, a 12-year project that demonstrated his commitment to exploring time’s passage and life’s complexities – themes that resonate strongly with The Gunfighter‘s meditation on reputation and redemption. Furthermore, his performances in films like Training Day and First Reformed revealed his ability to embody men trapped between their principles and circumstances, earning him four Academy Award nominations and establishing him as an actor capable of bringing depth to morally complex characters. He’s also become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Moon Knight and has helped turn The Black Phone into a horror hit thanks to his portrayal of the movie’s killer, The Grabber.

Behind the camera, Hawke has proven equally diverse. His directorial works span an impressive range, from the intimately focused documentary Seymour: An Introduction to the recent Wildcat, demonstrating his ability to balance character study with broader thematic exploration. In short, Hawke’s experience grants him the technical skill and artistic sensitivity to update The Gunfighter‘s examination of fame and violence for contemporary audiences while honoring the original’s psychological complexity.

The Gunfighter remake remains in early development at 20th Century Studios, with no production timeline announced.