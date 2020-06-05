Even Cats Co-Creator Didn't Like James Corden's Performance

✖

The feature film adaptation of Cats, despite crashing and burning upon release, is the gift that keeps on giving, and the latest update is from the creator of the musical himself. While recording a live commentary for the 1998 filmed version of the show (the version countless third grade classes were subjected to), SlashFilm brings word of how Andrew Lloyd Webber managed to throw some shade at one of the performers in the 2019 movie without naming them. In reference to the character Bustopher Jones, Webber had praise for what was seen in the version from the 90s and some pretty critical notes about James Corden‘s version.

“Bustopher without interruption, as I wrote it,” Webber said of the '98 version. “Do not be beguiled by other versions. Other versions with unfunny interpolations which I begged to be cut out. I did manage to get the worst of them removed. I cannot tell you how absolutely un-[T.S.] Eliot it all was in this song.”

Though the legendary Webber seems haunted by the footage of Corden's take on the character, the late night host himself hasn't seen the movie. Speaking with BBC Radio after its release, Corden said: “I haven’t seen it, I’ve heard it’s terrible," but his time poking fun at the movie didn't end there.

Responding to a viral tweet that showed Corden's vehicle attached to a rig while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke, Corden said: "I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car, unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe. Like a dance routine, or a costume change. Or if I’m drunk. But in the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes." Afterward Corden quipped: "I'm just shocked I've done something that upset people more than Cats."

Days later Corden appeared on stage with co-star Rebel Wilson at the Academy Awards to hand out the award for Best Visual Effects, wearing full practical costumes of their characters from the movie. The pair joked "As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody mores than us understands the importance of good visual effects." This jab was condemned by the Visual Effect Society who called it "immensely disappointing" and adding: "The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.