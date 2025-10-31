Every Live-Action G.I. Joe Movie Is Finally Going to the Same Streaming Service

The G.I. Joe movie franchise has had a tough go of things since the Hasbro productions took the leap to live-action. In spite of the lackluster response to those movies, and the moderately successful-at-best box office performance, the G.I. Joe name has kept a lot of fans invested in those various attempts at building a franchise. This weekend, those fans will be glad to know that all of the G.I. Joe movies are finally going to be available to watch in the same place, alongside the film that’s supposed to launch the next iteration of the Joes.

Paramount+ recently revealed the lineup of new movies and shows joining the service in November, and most of those new additions are set to arrive on Saturday, November 1st. Among those incoming titles are both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Those two arriving G.I. Joe movies — released in 2009 and 2013, respectively — will join a Paramount+ roster that already houses the latest G.I. Joe entry, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. This will put all three iterations of the live-action Joes on the same streaming service.

Paramount+ is also home to the Transformers franchise, including 2023 release Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. That film ends with the surprise reveal that there is an entire G.I. Joe operation in that universe, and they are recruiting the film’s main character to join their ranks. This scene was meant to launch an entire crossover universe between the Transformers and the Joes, but that hasn’t materialized just yet.

Until it does, fans can at least watch all of the existing G.I. Joe movies without having to pay for multiple streaming services.

Coming Soon to Paramount+

The two G.I. Joe movies are just a drop in the bucket of new arrivals coming to Paramount+ this weekend. The Indiana Jones movies are also coming back to the service, along with the original three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and the entire Godfather trilogy.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

21 Jump Street

40 Days and 40 Nights

48 Hrs.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Alfie (2004)

All I Want For Christmas

American Beauty

American Made

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Assassin Club

Big Daddy

Big Night

Blades of Glory

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Catch Me If You Can

Chinatown

Chocolat

Cujo

Days of Thunder

Dean

Deck The Halls

Defiance

Dinner For Schmucks

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Faster

Fatman

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight

Friendsgiving

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Gasoline Alley

Geostorm

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Home For The Holidays

I Love You, Man

Indecent Proposal

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Instant Family

Jersey Girl

Joe Dirt

Juice

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Last Holiday (2006)

Leaving Las Vegas

Love, Rosie

Loving

Mansfield Park (1999)

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

No Strings Attached

Noah (2014)

Old School

Only the Brave

Pain & Gain

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pretty In Pink

Punch-Drunk Love

Rango

Reindeer Games

Rescue Dawn

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saturday Night Fever

Saving Private Ryan

Scrooge (1970)

Scrooged

Shakespeare in Love

She’s All That

She’s Out of My League

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Starship Troopers

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Superstar

Surviving Christmas

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Cut

The Darkest Hour

The Duchess

The Fighting Temptations

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Perfect Score

The Score

The Terminal

The Terminator (1984)

The Usual Suspects

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Places

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Urban Cowboy

Valkyrie

Varsity Blues

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

We Were Soldiers

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

