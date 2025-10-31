Every Live-Action G.I. Joe Movie Is Finally Going to the Same Streaming Service

The G.I. Joe movie franchise has had a tough go of things since the Hasbro productions took the leap to live-action. In spite of the lackluster response to those movies, and the moderately successful-at-best box office performance, the G.I. Joe name has kept a lot of fans invested in those various attempts at building a franchise. This weekend, those fans will be glad to know that all of the G.I. Joe movies are finally going to be available to watch in the same place, alongside the film that’s supposed to launch the next iteration of the Joes.
Paramount+ recently revealed the lineup of new movies and shows joining the service in November, and most of those new additions are set to arrive on Saturday, November 1st. Among those incoming titles are both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.
Those two arriving G.I. Joe movies — released in 2009 and 2013, respectively — will join a Paramount+ roster that already houses the latest G.I. Joe entry, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. This will put all three iterations of the live-action Joes on the same streaming service.
Paramount+ is also home to the Transformers franchise, including 2023 release Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. That film ends with the surprise reveal that there is an entire G.I. Joe operation in that universe, and they are recruiting the film’s main character to join their ranks. This scene was meant to launch an entire crossover universe between the Transformers and the Joes, but that hasn’t materialized just yet.
Until it does, fans can at least watch all of the existing G.I. Joe movies without having to pay for multiple streaming services.
Coming Soon to Paramount+
The two G.I. Joe movies are just a drop in the bucket of new arrivals coming to Paramount+ this weekend. The Indiana Jones movies are also coming back to the service, along with the original three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and the entire Godfather trilogy.
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
21 Jump Street
40 Days and 40 Nights
48 Hrs.
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Alfie (2004)
All I Want For Christmas
American Beauty
American Made
An Officer and a Gentleman
Another 48 Hrs.
Assassin Club
Big Daddy
Big Night
Blades of Glory
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Catch Me If You Can
Chinatown
Chocolat
Cujo
Days of Thunder
Dean
Deck The Halls
Defiance
Dinner For Schmucks
Doubt
Dreamgirls
Enemy at the Gates
Faster
Fatman
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight
Friendsgiving
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Gasoline Alley
Geostorm
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost
Hamburger Hill
Happy Christmas
Home For The Holidays
I Love You, Man
Indecent Proposal
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Instant Family
Jersey Girl
Joe Dirt
Juice
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Last Holiday (2006)
Leaving Las Vegas
Love, Rosie
Loving
Mansfield Park (1999)
Morning Glory
Mousehunt
No Strings Attached
Noah (2014)
Old School
Only the Brave
Pain & Gain
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pretty In Pink
Punch-Drunk Love
Rango
Reindeer Games
Rescue Dawn
Revolutionary Road
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Scrooge (1970)
Scrooged
Shakespeare in Love
She’s All That
She’s Out of My League
Sherlock Gnomes
Shooter
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Starship Troopers
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Superstar
Surviving Christmas
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Cut
The Darkest Hour
The Duchess
The Fighting Temptations
The Godfather (1972)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)
The Godfather Part II (1974)
The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Perfect Score
The Score
The Terminal
The Terminator (1984)
The Usual Suspects
The Words
There Will Be Blood
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Total Recall (1990)
Trading Places
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Urban Cowboy
Valkyrie
Varsity Blues
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
We Were Soldiers
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
