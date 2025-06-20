Armor Wars Gets a Long-Awaited Update From Returning MCU Iron Man Villain Actor

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are hoping to see Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer return in the long-gestating Armor Wars, and now the actor has shared an update on the project. During an appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Rockwell discussed his time in the MCU, reflecting on the experience of making Iron Man 2. The actor also touched on the rumors about Hammer’s possible return, which have circulated for years. Rockwell acknowledged that an Armor Wars TV series was on the table for a while and shared that he would be game to come back in a new MCU movie.

“There was talk of a series,” Rockwell said. “I think the movie thing would be exciting … might be some juice. I don’t know what you get out of that guy. He’s essentially Lex Luthor. It’s Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor. It’s the same character, really. It’s a comedic device, that character, mostly. Although, he was in prison so it could get weird.”

Armor Wars, which will star Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, is one of the MCU projects that’s been on the backburner for a while. It was initially announced as a TV show for Disney+, but it was later changed to a feature film. Writer Yassir Lester has previously explained the reasoning behind the pivot, saying it stems from Marvel’s dedication to tell the best story possible. A film was seen as a more efficient and effective way to continue Rhodey’s arc in the MCU.

Earlier this year, producer Nate Moore offered a rather disappointing update on Armor Wars, confirming that development on the project had slowed down as Marvel irons out the narrative. While he didn’t say that Armor Wars has been cancelled, his comments made it clear that the movie is currently not a top priority for Marvel Studios. For his part, Cheadles has said he knows as much as the fans do at this point.

Though Iron Man 2 was one of the more polarizing releases of Phase 1, Rockwell’s performance as Justin Hammer was a definite highlight. The character proved to be an ideal foil for Tony Stark, as Rockwell injected his natural charisma and sharp sense of wit into the role. Since then, Rockwell has reprised the role in the one-shot All Hail the King and an episode of What If…?, so there would be great interest in seeing the character return in a more substantial capacity. Armor Wars would be the most natural spot for that to happen given Hammer’s status as one of Tony Stark’s rivals. With Stark now dead, Hammer could attempt to launch a scheme to rise up the ranks (assuming he’s out of prison, of course). Rhodey would do everything he can to ensure Stark tech doesn’t fall into Hammer’s hands.

Time will tell when (or if) Armor Wars sees the light of day. Right now, Marvel is focused on wrapping up the Multiverse Saga, with major blockbusters like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the way. The studio has also altered its strategy, as Kevin Feige is favoring a quality over quantity approach. Recent box office disappointments like Thunderbolts* could lead to a greater emphasis on movies starring characters guaranteed to be a massive draw. Iron Man is undoubtedly one of the faces of the MCU, but Armor Wars could be a tricker sell since it can’t bank on Tony Stark himself showing up. Still, it would be nice if Marvel found a way to make Armor Wars work. Seeing Rockwell’s Hammer back on the big screen would be a treat.