Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

December is just a little over a week away. On the other side of Thanksgiving is the final month of the year and with its arrival, Amazon Prime Video is delivering a whole slate of new movies and TV for subscribers. The Amazon streaming service has a bunch of popular movies and classic sitcoms coming to its service in December, along with a couple of big original debuts.

As far as Prime originals go, there are two major releases coming to the streamer in December. The acclaimed sci-fi series The Expanse returns for its sixth and final season this month, with new episodes coming to Amazon Prime on December 10th. Amazon is hoping to make a big splash this awards season with Being the Ricardos, the biopic from Aaron Sorkin about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Being the Ricardos arrives on December 21st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before those originals make their debuts, Prime Video has quite a roster of titles coming its lineup on December 1st. Both The Jeffersons and Sanford and Son are coming to the service and giving fans 17 entire seasons of iconic sitcom to enjoy. That same day will see the arrival of Jennifer’s Body, Edward Scissorhands, Pineapple Express, Halloween II, The Waterboy, and Talladega Nights, along with plenty of other films.

You can take a look at the full list of Amazon’s December arrivals below.

December 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

December 3

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 8

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 9

The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 10

Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6

December 12

A Christmas Star (2021)

December 16

Theory Of Everything (2014)

December 17

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 19

Joy for Christmas (2021)

December 20

Who You Think I Am (2021)

December 21

Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

December 23

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

December 31

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)