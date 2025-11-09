Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 10th)

A new week is upon us, and once again a new week is going to bring a bunch of new movie and TV options to Netflix‘s streaming lineup. Monday, November 10th, will begin a string of six consecutive days of new additions on Netflix, which means that subscribers will have quite a lot to add to their watchlists in the very near future.

The week will begin with something of a landmark addition for Netflix, as Monday represents the first new episodes Sesame Street since the iconic kids program moved from HBO to Netflix.

Wednesday will see two exciting original films debut on Netflix, the first of which is a documentary about the career of Eddie Murphy titled Being Eddie. The other is one of Netflix’s newest holiday rom-coms, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, which stars Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson.

You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below.

Monday, November 10th

MARINES — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MARINES is a coming-of-age docuseries following the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the US military’s “force in readiness” in the Pacific. With unparalleled access to the US Marine Corps, the series offers an inside look into the rigorous trainings and emotional moments of young Marines as they forge bonds while grappling with the complexities of life at sea.

Sesame Street: Volume 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY

This freshly reimagined spin on the classic “Sesame Street” series features characters you love, fan-favorite segments — and new ways to play!

Tuesday, November 11th

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas

Wednesday, November 12th

A Merry Little Ex-Mas — NETFLIX FILM

Recently divorced Kate (Alicia Silverstone) hopes for one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house. But her holiday plans are hilariously derailed when her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend. A Merry Little Ex-Mas also stars Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fodé, and Melissa Joan Hart and is directed by Steve Carr.

Being Eddie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It goes without saying that there is only one Eddie Murphy. No other teen comedian shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld at 17, and joined the cast of Saturday Night Live right out of high school. No actor has ever played a cop, a doctor, and a donkey — and dominated every facet of Hollywood he’s touched. Fewer still have been an A-list celebrity for over four decades, and never succumbed to its darker side. Murphy’s unusual combination of explosive charisma, focused ambition, raw talent, and deep-set circumspection puts him in a league of his own, and is on full display in Being Eddie, directed by two-time Oscar® winner Angus Wall. The documentary gathers comedy and Hollywood legends like Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Reginald Hudlin and more to celebrate the Oscar®-nominated actor and his nearly 50-year career that’s seen him break barriers, invent genres, and inspire generations of talent. For the first time ever, Murphy invites the public into his home to revisit his breathtaking body of work, all the while revealing the dazzling interior life that has long driven — and grounded — this once-in-a-century star.

Dynamite Kiss (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A story of a single woman who fakes being a mother to secure a job for survival, and the romance that blossoms with her team leader who falls in love with her. It is a warm romantic comedy about the protagonist learning the value of achievement and responsibility in the midst of her daily struggles, as lies and misunderstandings transform into truth and love.

Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This gripping documentary explores the case of a teenage girl who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in one of Brazil’s most shocking hostage situations.

Mrs Playmen (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Betrayed by her husband, a woman must step up and run an erotic magazine that becomes a symbol of empowerment in ’70s Rome. Inspired by true events.

Selling The OC: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The OC agents are back and ready to establish their office as the top brokerage within the Oppenheim Group. As the competition heats up for some high-stakes listings, some may get burned as devastating rumors divide the team. While the office gets busier, Jason enlists agents from San Diego, but will the OGs of the OC let the new agents sink or swim?

Thursday, November 13th

Koati: Season 1

Moulin Rouge!

The Sandlot

The Beast in Me — NETFLIX SERIES

Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Delhi Crime: Season 3 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

The search for an injured baby’s missing mother leads to the unfurling of a widespread human trafficking investigation in India and becomes the biggest case of Madam Sir’s career as she’s pitted against a ruthless trafficker, Meena. We discover how women are trafficked from all corners of the country into the bride market of North India and into the sex trade. As the season heats up, the DC team – Vartika, Neeti, Bhupi and gang come together to piece together clues to discover a country-wide trafficking network whose threads connect beyond its borders

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a notorious serial killer gets interviewed by a young woman for a film, his past reveals a deep web of trauma and heartbreak tied to his first love.

Last Samurai Standing (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

One life, one point. Shujiro enters a deadly game where points are earned for each kill. Who will be the last samurai standing in this sinister scheme?

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

In 1980s Bangkok, a wily thief stages a series of daring heists, baffling the authorities and the public — until one cop sets out to take him down.

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

A mysterious mystery is ahoof! When Winter Solstice celebrations go awry, the Sapphires set out to save the day — and discover the holiday’s true spirit.

Friday, November 14th

The Crystal Cuckoo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping to learn more about her heart donor, a young doctor arrives in a mountain town where decades of mysterious tragedies plague the small community.

In Your Dreams — NETFLIX FAMILY

A sister and brother journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the wish-granting Sandman for the perfect family.

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Jake Paul collides with Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a Most Valuable Promotions blockbuster boxing mega-event live from the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

A football prodigy rises to fame, battling prejudice and inner turmoil on his quest for greatness. Based on the life of Turkish legend, Lefter.

NOUVELLE VAGUE (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Richard Linklater’s playful, poignant love letter to cinema reimagines the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s revolutionary New Wave classic “Breathless.”

Saturday, November 15th

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody’s Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas