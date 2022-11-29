Ke Huy Quan Gives Moving Acceptance Speech at Gotham Awards

Everything Everywhere, All At Once won the big prize at the Gotham Awards last night. But, Ke Huy Quan also won for his supporting role and had everyone in the audience sobbing with his speech. Variety posted the clip on Twitter and even more people got to see these heartfelt words. "Wow, this is incredible," Quan tearfully said. "This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job. And just when I think that it can't get any better, it does. What an incredible honor." It was clearly emotional for the film's supporting star. He thanked basically anyone who had a hand in this picture. It's hard not to feel good for him after the long road to this hit. Check out the entire speech in the tweet down below or read it here.

"Thank you so so so much. Thank you to everyone at A24 who helped us make and market this movie. Thank you Layline Entertainment. Thank you AGBO, and Joe and Anthony Russo," he continued. "There is no Waymond without Evelyn. So thank you so much to Michelle Yeoh for sharing this amazing journey with me. Thank you to Jamie Lee Curtis for helping me find my confidence when I needed it the most. Orf course, thank you to the entire cast and crew. I feel so luck to be apart of this family."

Ke Huy Quan took home the #GothamAward for outstanding supporting performance. Watch his full acceptance speech below, and see the full winners list here: https://t.co/Zr7PrBepzi pic.twitter.com/ANAkotQITw — Variety (@Variety) November 29, 2022

"Oftentimes, it is in independent films where actors who wouldn't get another chance get their opportunities. I was that actor. There wonderfully weird but insanely talented guys came along with this little movie. And they said th4e three words that every actor so eagerly wants to hear. 'We want you.' For the first time in a very long time I was given a second chance. For that, I owe them everything. I'm shouting out a huge thank you to Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and our producerJonathan Wang. If it weren't for you, I would not be here today. Lastly, thank you to everyone who has seen our movie. Once, twice, three times. The most I've heard is 16 times! Thank you so much."

How Did This Comeback Start?

Speaking to Comicbook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh, the actor explained how seeing Crazy Rich Asians sparked his desire to get back in front of the camera.

"I'm grateful that we are here now. I'm optimistic, I'm hopeful where things are going, but there's still a lot more work to be done. And it's not moving as fast as we all hope, but it's okay because all sustainable improvements do happen gradually," he said. "But yeah, it was really that movie that dared me to pursue acting again. Now, I mean, with this question, I really ... Now I have to think, all the what ifs? Maybe in a different universe, had that movie not come out, I might not have gotten back into acting."

