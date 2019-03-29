Exclusive ‘Replicas’ Deleted Scene: Scanning Will

The Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi thriller Replicas comes to digital SVOD services next week, and ComicBook.com has a first look at one of the deleted scenes from the film. The clip, which you can check out above, is called “Scanning Will,” and sees Reeves’s character getting a full-body scan that gives him a battery of information. Based on what he sees in the scan, he develops a plan — even if it does not seem to be one that his friend Ed (Thomas Middleditch) is particularly keen on. The film also stars Alice Eve, Emily Alyn Lind, and John Ortiz. The DVD and Blu-ray will be released on April 16.

Replicas stars Reeves as William Foster, a scientist whose work includes attempting to create synthetic clones as alternative bodies for human beings. However, when his wife (Alice Eve) and their children are killed in a car accident, he uses his knowledge and background to resurrect them through this cloning technology without telling the clones about his actions. Things get further complicated when his employers decide that the clones are their property, something that pits William against the lab, the government, and science itself in order to save his “family.” The movie was in theaters back in January, bowing to a disappointing box office take. The upside is that fans who were interested in the movie get to see it on a quick turnaround, as it was hustled out to home video so that new audiences could give it a chance.

The movie earned only $8 million against an estimated $30 million production budget, although some of the reviews and commentary around Replicas suggested that it is likely to become a future cult classic.Let’s just ignore, for the sake of convenience, the fact that Will’s motivation in this movie is basically the same one — and just about 15% less insane — than Kingpin’s is in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

If clones aren’t your thing, you can next see Reeves in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum when it lands in theaters on May 17th.

