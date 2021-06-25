New F9: Fast & Furious Trailer Released

It's time to get fast and furious once again. After what feels like an incredibly long hiatus, the Fast Saga is returning for its ninth installment this summer, in a film aptly titled F9. The movie was originally supposed to come out back in the spring of 2020, but has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Now that theaters are opening back up and making some money once again, F9 is finally preparing for its long-awaited release.

The ninth Fast & Furious movie arrives in theaters on June 25th, but you don't have to wait that long to see some new footage from the movie. As promised, Universal dropped the latest trailer for F9 on Wednesday morning, and you can check it out in the video above!

There are a lot of reasons for fans to be excited about this new Fast & Furious installment, though perhaps the biggest of them all is the return of Sung Kang's Han.

"Han is an integral character in this franchise," star and producer Vin Diesel told EW of Han's surprise return. "If you remember, he's kind of responsible for the away years of Dom Toretto. He's the one doing jobs with him in Mexico, he's the only one who knows where Dom is, and in many ways is the bridge for Dom when Dom comes back in Tokyo Drift. So there's something very special and magical about the Han character. When you see the movie you'll feel it, but I believe at the core it's another testament to, not only don't turn your back on family, but don't give up on family. Without giving away the plot, that's the theme: don't give up on family."

Diesel and Kang are joined in F9 by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and John Cena. The film is directed by Justin Lin with a script from Daniel Casey.

What do you think of the new trailer for F9? Are you excited to return to the world of Fast & Furious? Let us know in the comments!

F9 is set to hit theaters on June 25th.