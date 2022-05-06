Fan Favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe Character May Make Return Around Thor: Love & Thunder

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to a bevy of powerful heroes and villains, but it's also home to a delightful roster of supporting characters, and we could see one of those making a return to the MCU sooner than later. The character in question is none other than Darryl, played by actor, writer, and director Daley Pearson, who made a memorable appearance in several short films. Brad Winderbaum served as executive producer on Thor: Ragnarok as well as those short films, and in a new interview between Winderbaum and SlashFilm Darryl's name happened to come up, and we could very well see him again around Thor: Love and Thunder time.

When Winderbaum was asked if Taika Waititi might creating another short film showing what Thor is up to between Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder, Winderbaum said "Are you talking about Darryl?"

The answer was yes, to which Winderbaum replied "Are you saying you want more Darryl?" The answer was that everybody wants more Darryl, to which Winderbaum responded "Well, maybe you might get more Darryl. It’s possible."

It was noted that the tone during that last part was more teasing and less leaving things open-ended, so it seems we might actually see Darryl return down the line.

Darryl first appeared in the Team Thor short, which had Darryl dealing with life with Thor as a roommate. In that short, he's trying to help Thor figure out a vision he had while also helping him to navigate the rift between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark. The next entry was Team Thor: Part 2, which had Darryl trying to teach Thor about life on Earth, including why he needed a job, as his money on Asgard didn't fly here.

After that, it was Team Darryl, which had Thor leaving and providing the opening for a new roommate in The Grandmaster. As you can imagine, Grandmaster was an even odder roommate than Thor, but it worked out in the need, as Grandmaster made Darryl his new bodyguard. We're not sure what happened next, but do know we would love to see how it all plays out.

Also, since Thor: Love and Thunder involves the Guardians, perhaps we could see Darryl interacting with them as well.

Do you want to see Darryl return? Let us know in the comments!