FandangoNOW Launches Their Movie and TV Store on Oculus

Over recent years, Fandango has become one of the definitive sources for audiences to see movies, whether at the multiplex or in the comfort of their own home. FandangoNOW, the company’s video-on-demand service, is now giving fans the chance to experience movies in a whole new way. On Wednesday, the service announced that it would launch on the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest headsets. This move will allow Oculus users to access the 90,000 movies and television shows in FandangoNOW’s catalog, without an extra subscription required.

The movie allows fans the opportunity to stream hundreds of 3D films from their Oculus headset, including this summer’s blockbuster Spider-Man: Far From Home. FandangoNOW’s library also includes an array of new and archived movies, as well as next-day television shows.



“We are constantly looking for innovative ways to deliver high-quality entertainment to movie and TV fans on pioneering platforms,” Fandango President Paul Yanover said in a statement. “Our new initiative with Oculus will give fans a new and exciting way to explore, discover and truly immerse themselves in the movies, bringing them to new cinematic worlds they’ve never visited before.”



“We know how much people love experiencing media in VR,” Oculus Head of Media Colum Slevin added. “The immersive nature of VR along with the extensive catalog of 3D and traditional films coming with FandangoNOW is a winning combination.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This news comes just as Oculus headsets are gaining more and more popularity, with The Quest bringing consumers a whole new kind of experience.

“Offering six degrees of freedom and Touch controllers, Oculus Quest makes it easy to jump right into the action—with no PC, no wires, and no external sensors.” the company said of the device last year. “We have over 50 titles lined up for launch, with even more in the works including some of your favorite Rift games like Robo Recall, The Climb, and Moss.”

What do you think of FandangoNOW making its way to Oculus headsets? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!



FandangoNOW is available on Oculus Go and Oculus Quest.