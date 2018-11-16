Does ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

It’s a known fact that Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is just the second installment of a planned five-film series, which will expand J.K. Rowling’s “Wizarding World” franchise. As a film tasked with both continuing the Fantastic Beasts storyline and setting up three other sequels, it would be understandable if Crimes of Grindelwald teased fans with some kind of tantalizing tease that will get them excited for the third film.

So, does Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have a Marvel-style post-credits scene attached to it? Here’s the Spoiler-Free answer:

No, Fantastic Beasts 2 doesn’t have any kind of post-credits scene – or any other sort of teaser for what comes next in the series. Indeed, much of the plotline in The Crimes of Grindelwald is built around secrets, mystery, and some big revelations – but the film wraps all of that up within the span of its regular one time. That includes a major reveal in the final scene in the film, which pretty much does all the work that a post-credits scene is typically used for: giving fans one final shock that will get them buzzing with theories, and get them excited to come back for the next chapter.

If you’re curious about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ranks in the larger Harry Potter movie franchise, here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say, in her official Fantastic Beasts 2 review:

“…this film brings together the key crew of Fantastic Beasts, but Newt’s squad isn’t strong enough to piece together this disjointed sequel. Despite Law’s enchanting performance as a young Professor Dumbledore, The Crimes of Grindelwald fails to explores its heroes in any meaningful way, and their journeys are further convoluted by the film’s overlapping plots.

In fact, the true crime committed by The Crimes of Grindelwald lies with its story. Though scattered with Harry Potter fan service, the sequel hops from plot to plot quicker than a Golden Snitch, and it does so without any of the fun that implies. The resulting pace makes for a clunky sequel, and it sacrifices The Crimes of Grindelwald’s story to set up the future narrative of the whole Fantastic Beasts franchise.”

You can read our full Fantastic Beasts: The Grimes of Grindelwald review HERE – or watch our video review above.

As of now, going into opening day, Fantastic Beasts 2 is taking a pretty hard critical drubbing, and has an official “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless, the film is expected to have a massive opening weekend at the worldwide box office, which should provide the chance for some improvement in the third film.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is now opening in theaters everywhere.