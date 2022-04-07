Fantastic Beasts 3 Early Box Office Estimates Much Lower Than Previous Films

Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore is speeding it’s way on a broomstick into theaters later this month, and all eyes are on what’s to become of the film. The Harry Potter prequel is already receiving positive reviews, and that always means one good thing could happen– the film will make bank at the box office. According to early box office projections (via Deadline), Fantastic Beasts 3 will do at least $50 million internationally during opening weekend.

This is a drastic difference from the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Both films opened at $120 and $115 million, respectively. The change is most likely due to restrictions put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both films came out during the Christmas holiday and garnered $580 million and $495 million each. So it would be weird for a pre-summer film to do the same.

Mads Mikkelsen is set to replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald and you would hope that the actor wouldn’t do an impression of the actor. In a recent interview Mikkelsen spoke on why he wouldn’t do an impression. The actor told Collider that he feels like nobody would be interested in his portrayal if he did an impression of those who came before him.



“Nobody’s interested in me going in there and trying to copy anything, that would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it’s been done before and masterfully,” Mikkelsen shared with the site. “So everybody’s expecting us to find a different path. Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do, so those bridges you have to find together, whether it’s a certain look, whether it’s a certain attitude in certain situations, but you have to make it your own. Anything else would be plainly just creatively stupid.”



In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.”



David Yates directs Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. It is the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts series, a prequel to the Harry Potter series, following Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film’s cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. The film will open in theaters on April 15th!



