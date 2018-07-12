‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Shares First Look at Young Newt

Fantastic Beasts is about to make a comeback, and it will do so with a slew of new characters. Newt Scamander will be joined by the likes of Albus Dumbledore as the wizard finds himself caught in the midst of a brewing war. Oh, and it seems audiences will also get a peek into the character’s history if a new still from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald says anything.

Not long ago, Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive look at a young version of Newt Scamander. The image confirms the awaited sequel will toe into the wizard’s youth and the mentor-pupil relationship Newt built with Professor Dumbledore during his short time at Hogwarts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, it doesn’t hurt that Newt is pretty dang adorable. Some things never change, huh?

As you can see, Newt is pictured in his draping Hogwarts robes while Dumbledore stands behind him. The boy, who was clearly sorted into Hufflepuff, is seen pointing his wand at something off screen. Newt looks more than a little concerned as he prepares to shoot off a spell, but Dumbledore doesn’t look too concerned. The young man looks downright calm in his sweater vest, so that has to count for something.

So far, there is no word on what this scene might be about, but fans do have their guesses. In the Harry Potter universe, Newt was ultimately expelled from Hogwarts — despite Dumbledore’s objection – after he put one of his classmate’s life at risk. The first Fantastic Beasts film confirmed the ordeal involved a mysterious magical beast, so this still might be showing the moments before that incident goes down.

Whatever the reason, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will feature flashbacks into Newt’s past, and fans are sure the scenes will be as sweet as they are angsty. The movie will also see an older Newt meet up with Dumbledore following his latest adventure when the Hogwarts professor requests help in capturing a now-escaped Grindelwald. Taking place all over the world, this magical sequel will explore plenty of new stories and answer some long-standing questions about Newt along the way.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.

Are you excited for this new Fantastic Beasts feature to drop? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!