Does Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Address Johnny Depp Casting Change?

In 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, fans were shocked to discover that Percival Graves, played by Colin Farrell, was just Gellert Grindelwald in disguise, with the film’s conclusion revealing Johnny Depp as the villain. With Depp exiting Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at the request of Warner Bros., this has ignited speculation among audiences about how the narrative could explain how Mads Mikkselsen would take over the role, given the mystical nature of the Wizarding World. With screenings of the new film now underway, audiences are discovering the way this casting change is addressed in the sequel.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

While there could have been a number of different magical explanations for why Grindelwald looks so different in the new film, the narrative opts not to address the change in appearance in any capacity. In fact, had you not known that Depp was originally cast in the project or about any of the behind-the-scenes controversies that led to his departure, you’d likely be completely bewildered about why he looks so different from when we last saw him in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Despite the potential confusion surrounding the casting change, this isn’t the first time the series has seen new performers take over characters, though it is likely the most notable swap. Given that the original Harry Potter series ran for nearly a decade, various background characters or figures with little involvement in the main storyline were recast for a variety of reasons.

When audiences first caught a glimpse of Voldemort in the debut film, the villain appeared on the back of Professor Quirrell’s head, appearing with the likeness of actor Richard Bremmer. The nature of the sequence, however, meant his look was heavily altered through the use of CGI. When Voldemort appeared in the flesh in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, he was played by Ralph Fiennes, who had his nose creepily removed with CGI.

Voldemort isn’t the only substantial figure to be recast, as Richard Harris played Dumbledore in the first two films, though passed away before filming Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Michael Gambon would take over the role and play Dumbledore throughout the rest of the series.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is in theaters now.

