The Fantastic Four: First Steps Director Reveals How The Russo Brothers Were Involved With the Movie

Director Matt Shakman has confirmed that Joe and Anthony Russo were involved in the production of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. During the film’s premiere, Shakman spoke with Deadline about their partnership and how the First Family is a central part of the upcoming Avengers event. The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces the team of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all four of whom are also confirmed to return for the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday. Before the crossover, First Steps will follow the Fantastic Four in an alternate timeline where they must face Galactus, voiced by Ralph Ineson, as the primary antagonist.

“They were very curious about what we were doing,” Shakman said. “They came to tour our sets, they would watch scenes that we were cutting together, they wanted to get to know these people as they were working on their story and their script, so that I could pass the baton to them and these characters would be well cared for.”

Shakman’s statement details the practical steps taken to ensure continuity for the characters as they transition into Avengers: Doomsday. In the next MCU event, the First Family will face Robert Downey Jr. as the team’s iconic arch-nemesis, Doctor Doom. While details on Avengers: Doomsday are being kept under wraps, the movie is expected to deal with the clash of different timelines, as its cast also includes the Fox-era X-Men heroes. Given how important the Fantastic Four is for Doctor Doom’s comic book history, the presence of the Russo Brothers on First Steps‘ set ensures Marvel Studios is determined to build a more cohesive Phase 6 after past MCU hurdles.

Ralph Ineson Hopes Galactus Will Meet Doctor Doom in the MCU

During the premiere, Ineson has also weighed in on his MCU’s future. While Ineson made it clear he was not aware of any specific plans from Marvel Studios, the actor commented on the possibility of sharing the screen with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

“I have no idea what Kevin Feige and everybody have planned,” Ineson said. “But I worked with Robert [Downey Jr.] a few years ago on Dolittle for a few days, and he’s an absolute gentleman and amazing actor, so I loved having the chance to work with him and watch him work, so, yeah, if I got the chance to team up with him again, of course I would.”

Doom and Galactus crossed paths multiple times in Marvel Comics, with the classic Stan Lee and Jack Kirby storyline from 1966’s Fantastic Four #57-60 laying the foundations for their rivalry. In this definitive arc, Doctor Doom successfully executes an intricate plan to trap the Silver Surfer within his Latverian embassy. Using his own advanced technology, Doom creates a device that forcibly siphons the Power Cosmic directly from the Surfer, absorbing it into his own body. Elements of that story were loosely adapted in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but it’s only now that the MCU is introducing the two villains, making a proper adaptation possible.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.

What do you think of the Russo Brothers’ involvement in shaping the Fantastic Four’s MCU future? Let us know in the comments!