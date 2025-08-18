Fantastic Four: First Steps Star Reviews the Movie (& Scores It Surprisingly Low)

It’s very rare for movie stars to openly rate their films, especially when they’re still in theaters. However, one star from Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: The First Steps has done just that on their own Letterboxd account. Actor Paul Walter Hauser, who appears in the film as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, posted a mini review of the comic book movie and gave it a surprisingly low rating. The actor posted the review on August 13th, long after the movie’s premiere, where he was on hand to help launch the film. In his short review, the actor noted that he was bummed to see a specific scene cut from the film, but that he has no reason to complain as he got to be in the movie.

“I love the score, the production design, the performances,” Paul Walter Hauser wrote in his review on Letterboxd. “I wish they hadn’t cut my scene with Vanessa Kirby, but I’m stoked that I got to be in a Marvel movie (first world problem shit; I’m spoiled rotten to get to act). Excited to follow the Franklin story!!! #FantasticFive.” In his overall rating of the film, the actor gave Fantastic Four: The First Steps three-and-a-half stars out of five, which is a fine score, but probably lower than one might expect from someone who was in the movie, especially as both critics and fans seemed to agree that the film was pretty good.

Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Reception Has Been Strong

Fantastic Four: The First Steps‘ Rotten Tomatoes score stands at a Fresh rating of 86%, with fans giving it an even higher rating of 91% on the site’s Popcornmeter. Critics’ reviews of Fantastic Four: First Steps seemed to agree that the film works as well as it does not only because of its fantastic cast, but also because of the use of the retro 1960s design, all of which help to give Marvel Comics’ first family a proper live-action adaptation. The movie feels like a fresh tale for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which up until Thunderbolts*, seemed to be suffering creatively. The film is the first film in Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings an important batch of new characters into the fold.

Interestingly, the actor isn’t the first one to discuss the cut scene he wishes made it into the film. In fact, Vanessa Kirby, who he notes was in the scene, also talked about Fantastic Four: First Steps’s cut Sue Storm and Mole Man scene, and how she’s “obsessed” with the scene, and she hopes audiences will get to see it at some point. Unfortunately, though, neither party has gone into detail to explain what the aforementioned scene may have included, outside of the duo sharing the screen. As is often the case, it’s more than likely the scene will appear on the home release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Marvel Studios tends to include a fair amount of the MCU’s deleted scenes as part of bonus features.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps is currently still playing in theaters. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, and Paul Walter Hauser as the villainous Mole Man. The movie was directed by WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman directed the film from a screenplay penned by Josh Friedman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Eric Pearson (Black Widow), and Jeff Kaplan (Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship). While there is no streaming date available, the movie is now available for pre-order on DVD and Blu-Ray.

