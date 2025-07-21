Fantastic Four’s Vanessa Kirby Reveals Deleted Scene She’s “Obsessed With” That Fans Won’t See

Vanessa Kirby just revealed that a key Mole Man scene was cut from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but she hopes we’ll see more of him at some point. Kirby and her castmates spoke with ComicBook ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday, July 25th, and all of them shared their top picks for villains they’d like to see in potential sequels. They all had interesting answers, but Kirby hopes we haven’t seen the last of Harvey Elder, a.k.a. Mole Man. Paul Walter Hauser was cast as the character in First Steps, and many fans are predicting he’ll appear briefly before the main villain, Galactus (Ralph Ineson) takes the stage. Perhaps if Mole Man comes back later, he’ll get more time to shine.

While her co-stars listed obscure villains they’d like to face in future Fantastic Four movies, Kirby said that she wants to see Mole Man again sometime, “because we had a really good scene that just couldn’t make it into the movie, time-wise.” She added, “But I’m obsessed with that scene, and I’m sure that there’s more down the road for him.”

It’s still not entirely clear what role Mole Man will play in First Steps, but fans expect it to be in the background of the story. Director Matt Shakman told USA Today that the MCU’s version of Mole Man would be the leader of an unground realm called Subterranea, inhabited by people called the “Moloids.” He said that Mole Man is relatively sympathetic on screen, more like the leader of a labor union than a supervillain. Since he mentioned the character just this month, it seems likely that Mole Man wasn’t entirely cut from the movie — just the scene Kirby liked best.

It makes sense that a side-plot like this would have to be trimmed to keep this movie under two hours long, but according to Kirby, we’re missing out. Hopefully the deleted scene she’s referring to will see the light of day at some point in a home media release. As for the future, Kirby said she’d also like to see the villain Psycho Man in a future movie, “because he comes in and really whips things up for Sue.”

Kirby’s co-stars have some deep-cut picks for villains as well. Ebon Moss-Bachrach said he’d like to see Puppet Master on the screen, adding, “Puppet Master is a cool, cool character that’s in the world of Fantastic Four.” Joseph Quinn enthusiastically agreed with this pick, while Pedro Pascal is eager for a crossover with other teams once the MCU puts them all in one place.

“I keep on crossing over to the X-Men… I think I’ve brought up Mystique more than more times than I’ve brought up anything in my life,” he said.

We’ll have to wait and see what direction the MCU goes in, but for now, we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on Friday, July 25th.